Houston, TX

Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
fox26houston.com

Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
mocomotive.com

KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
mocomotive.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
dallasexpress.com

Missing Toddler Found With Man in Texas Motel

On Sunday, Houston police found a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert; she was in a motel room with a man who resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured, and no weapons were found at the scene of her discovery...
L'Observateur

Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
