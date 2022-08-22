Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
3rd and final suspect arrested, charged in June deadly shooting by Greens Road in north Houston
The 23-year-old victim was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Road, according to investigators.
De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
Catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland, Alvin busted
Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million.
fox7austin.com
Texas child left alone in locked, hot school bus
A child in Spring, Texas woke up inside of a school bus. He was the only person on the bus and the doors were locked.
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist dead after possibly being attacked by dog in Channelview, sheriff says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a bicyclist’s body was reportedly found in a roadway in Channelview Friday. Units responded to reports about a scene in the 15700 block of Garlang. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying...
KHOU
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Car Burglars in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspects pictured below who committed multiple car burglaries in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn near I-45 in Spring, Texas. On August 24, 2022, at about 2:40 AM, the suspects drove into the motel parking lot in a silver or gray 4-door car with aftermarket chrome wheels, as seen below, before leaving with stolen items.
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
mocomotive.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Click2Houston.com
Body of missing 59-year-old found when HPD Dive Team pulls car out lake in Pearland
PEARLAND – The Houston Police Dive Team discovered the body of a man after pulling out a vehicle from a nearby waterway near Pearland. Now, the family has asked for prayers and answers. Robert White, 59 was a devoted security guard and father of two who went missing back...
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
Harris County accused of violating state defunding police law
HOUSTON — Texas officials have accused the state’s most populous county of defunding some of its law enforcement agencies in violation of a new law that prevents such funding cuts. In a letter sent on Monday, Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar alleged leaders in Harris County reduced funding for...
dallasexpress.com
Missing Toddler Found With Man in Texas Motel
On Sunday, Houston police found a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert; she was in a motel room with a man who resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured, and no weapons were found at the scene of her discovery...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
