FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy
NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
Tennessee Tribune
Abby Sparks Named New Executive Director of the Nashville Bar Association
NASHVILLE, TN — Abby Sparks has been officially named as the new Executive Director of the Nashville Bar Association. She will officially begin on September 7, 2022, after a thorough process led by the members of the Executive Director Search Committee. NBA President Martesha L. Johnson says, “The Nashville...
Tennessee Tribune
Centennial Park Announces Fall Programming
NASHVILLE, TN — As summer temperatures begin to dip and the days grow shorter, Nashville’s own Centennial Park will continue to offer a variety of exciting programs and events this fall. Live music, outdoor recreation, children’s activities, and celebrations of crafts and the visual arts are all on tap and guaranteed to offer a great experience for visitors of all ages.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Shakespeare Festival will work with Kennie Playhouse Theater to bring two plays to Middle Tennessee: August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean and Shakespeare’s Cymbeline
Nashville, TN – Come spend the Dog Days of summer in the refreshing oasis of oneC1TY as the Nashville Shakespeare Festival will work with Kennie Playhouse Theater once again to bring two exciting plays to Middle Tennessee: August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean and Shakespeare’s Cymbeline. “August...
Tennessee Tribune
Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs
NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Community Mourns the Loss of Dr. Ivan Rizzie Davis, Sr., Known for Caring for All
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Ivan Rizzie Davis was born August 4, 1943 in Lansing, Michigan. He was raised in Nashville on the campus of Tennessee A&I (later, Tennessee State University) by his loving parents, Dr. Walter Strother and Ivanetta Hughes Davis. At an early age, Ivan was baptized at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill. In September 1983, Ivan would follow in his father’s footsteps, and be ordained as a deacon. Before Deacon Ivan, there was Little Ivan. The tales of little Ivan growing up as the son of President Davis are legendary. Despite the watchful eyes of many, Ivan engaged in years of antics including setting a fire in Goodwill Manor (the president’s residence on the campus of TSU); disposing of his textbooks in the campus pond; and regularly taunting the dating co-eds on nightly strolls past his home. Ivan became quite familiar with the discipline imposed by the nuns at St. Vincent DePaul School where he received his early education through eighth grade. Ivan went on to graduate from Father Ryan High School in 1960, where he persevered despite the challenging environment created by desegregation.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
Tennessee Tribune
Workers of Color Still Left Behind
NASHVILLE, TN — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville’s strong and sustained growth helped make it Tennessee’s largest city and the state’s biggest economic powerhouse. But new research exposes the disconnect between the region’s increasing diversity and its overall prosperity: while people of color are driving population growth in Nashville, they are not equitably benefiting from its economic gains.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Alums and National Food Chain Owners Inspire Incoming Freshman With story of Hope, Success
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Clint Gray III and Emmanuel “E.J.” Reed, TSU alums and two of the three owners of a major national restaurant chain, recently inspired incoming freshmen with their message of hope and success during a ceremony on campus. The co-owners of Slim & Husky’s, the famous hip-hop pizza franchise, spoke about how a dream they had in their college dorm kicked off with a $3,000 startup money and grew into building a multi-million-dollar company with branches across the country.
Tennessee Tribune
NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct
The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
Tennessee Tribune
English Grad Student Interns At Discovery Center Thanks To New Course
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Graduate student Sarah Hicks is not the typical English graduate program student. She returned to school after working four years as an English as a second language, or ESL, teacher but not to further her classroom career. She wants to pursue a niche career as a show writer or narrative and experience designer.
Tennessee Tribune
Country Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter Announces Eclectic Debut Album ‘Brand New Country’ For September Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country and southern pop singer-songwriter Brei Carter will release her debut album, Brand New Country, everywhere digitally on September 16, 2022, plus a limited number of physical CDs which will be available at linktr.ee/breicarter. The new album contains an eclectic collection of new music and familiar favorites, like the catchy chorus hook in “Gave Him A Girl,” or her timeless reworking of Charley Pride’s “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” and her last single, the standoffish and feisty “Paybacks,” all of which have garnered her critical acclaim. Songs which the blossoming Nashville-based country recording artist has also crafted her very likable reputation on.
