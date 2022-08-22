Read full article on original website
kq2.com
Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating after handgun was found at Lakeview Middle School
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a handgun was found in a student's locker at Lakeview Middle School. According to a news release, a 13-year-old male has been taken into custody. The Sheriff's Department said the school was placed on hold just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The hold was released at 11:00 a.m.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Jailed on Multiple Outstanding Felony Warrants
A Maryville man was taken to jail Wednesday on multiple outstanding warrants. Shortly after 2 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Joshua W. Schroder on two outstanding felony warrants. One out of Nodaway County and the other from the Savannah Police Department, both were on original charges of...
kttn.com
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Woman Arrested on Warrants
An Excelsior Springs woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a series of outstanding warrants from Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Tanya M. Smith at 11:40 A.M. Tuesday on misdemeanor Clay County warrants. A search of online court records list...
northwestmoinfo.com
Callao Man Arrested In DeKalb County On DWI and Possession Charges
A Callao, Missouri man was arrested on intoxicated driving and drug possession charges Tuesday evening in DeKalb County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Callao resident Robert L. Shiflett was arrested at 7:20 P.M. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance careless and imprudent driving and not wearing a seat belt.
kjan.com
Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant
Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff provides details as to why detainees were moved from Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has provided additional details as to why Livingston County detainees were moved from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail to other facilities. He first reported the move on August 17th. Cox says Missouri law places the sheriff with the custody and care of detainees. The sheriff has...
northwestmoinfo.com
One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting
Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
KCTV 5
More than 25 animals rescued from Clinton County home
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 25 animals were rescued from a Clinton County home by the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force, according to a release from the HSMO. Local law enforcement assisted in the recovery process which included 10 cats, nine dogs, five chickens,...
kttn.com
Retirement of Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards could lead to dissolution of Gallatin Police Department
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen discussed the police department on August 22nd following Police Chief Mark Richards providing his official retirement letter. In a closed session, the board accepted the official date of his retirement as January 2nd. Richards reported his 23rd-anniversary date with Gallatin would have been January 28th.
kq2.com
Buchanan County fire departments get new CPR machines
(Buchanan County, Mo.) Fire departments across Buchanan County are able to save lives much faster now with new CPR "Lucas" device. Buchanan County EMS worked with the county commissioners to acquire ten Lucas devices through American Rescue Plan Act funding. "We're calling it a game changer," said Dennis Johnson, the...
UPDATE: Buchanan County Sheriff reports missing person found
UPDATE: Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett reports Klarissa Newman has been located and is fine. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person Wednesday afternoon. 38-year-old Klarissa J. Newman has been reported missing. She’s 5'10", 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Newman's family is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
kq2.com
Rural fire departments receive CPR machines
Thanks to ARPA funding, Buchanan County EMS purchased special CPR devices to help save lives. "We're calling it a game changer," said Dennis Johnson, the Fire Chief at South Central Buchanan County Fire Department. "It just, it takes that portion of doing CPR, which is the chest compressions to a standard that just can't be done by human beings."
kttn.com
Maysville woman injured in crash north of Cameron
A Maysville woman was injured Monday night when the pickup she was driving went off a DeKalb County road and overturned four and one-half miles north of Cameron. Twenty-year-old Josephine Kilgore received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care. The accident happened when the pickup was...
Northland highway to close for emergency bridge repairs
Kansas City drivers are warned that northbound 169 Highway under Barry Road will close for emergency bridge repairs Aug. 27.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
nwmissourinews.com
Nodaway County school districts debut 4-day school weeks
Last February, West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt school districts discussed, polled and voted on switching to a four-day academic week to retain teachers, attract new employees and save money. Both districts had the first day of school Aug. 23. West Nodaway is located in Burlington Junction, a small town 16 miles...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Felony Drug Charge Thursday
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Thursday on a felony drug charge in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 22-year-old Gillian E. Goff around 1:44 Thursday morning on a preliminary charge of felony possession of a controlled substance of methamphetamine. Authorities...
