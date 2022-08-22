ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Man Jailed on Multiple Outstanding Felony Warrants

A Maryville man was taken to jail Wednesday on multiple outstanding warrants. Shortly after 2 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Joshua W. Schroder on two outstanding felony warrants. One out of Nodaway County and the other from the Savannah Police Department, both were on original charges of...
kttn.com

North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Woman Arrested on Warrants

An Excelsior Springs woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a series of outstanding warrants from Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Tanya M. Smith at 11:40 A.M. Tuesday on misdemeanor Clay County warrants. A search of online court records list...
northwestmoinfo.com

Callao Man Arrested In DeKalb County On DWI and Possession Charges

A Callao, Missouri man was arrested on intoxicated driving and drug possession charges Tuesday evening in DeKalb County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Callao resident Robert L. Shiflett was arrested at 7:20 P.M. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance careless and imprudent driving and not wearing a seat belt.
kjan.com

Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant

Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
northwestmoinfo.com

One Arrested and One Wounded In Atchison, Kansas Shooting

Authorities in Atchison, Kansas say one man is in custody and another man was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the eastern Kansas city. According to reports, law enforcement was called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Santa Fe Street in Atchison at about 9:30 A.M. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.
KCTV 5

More than 25 animals rescued from Clinton County home

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 25 animals were rescued from a Clinton County home by the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force, according to a release from the HSMO. Local law enforcement assisted in the recovery process which included 10 cats, nine dogs, five chickens,...
kq2.com

Buchanan County fire departments get new CPR machines

(Buchanan County, Mo.) Fire departments across Buchanan County are able to save lives much faster now with new CPR "Lucas" device. Buchanan County EMS worked with the county commissioners to acquire ten Lucas devices through American Rescue Plan Act funding. "We're calling it a game changer," said Dennis Johnson, the...
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit

ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
kq2.com

Rural fire departments receive CPR machines

Thanks to ARPA funding, Buchanan County EMS purchased special CPR devices to help save lives. "We're calling it a game changer," said Dennis Johnson, the Fire Chief at South Central Buchanan County Fire Department. "It just, it takes that portion of doing CPR, which is the chest compressions to a standard that just can't be done by human beings."
kttn.com

Maysville woman injured in crash north of Cameron

A Maysville woman was injured Monday night when the pickup she was driving went off a DeKalb County road and overturned four and one-half miles north of Cameron. Twenty-year-old Josephine Kilgore received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care. The accident happened when the pickup was...
nwmissourinews.com

Nodaway County school districts debut 4-day school weeks

Last February, West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt school districts discussed, polled and voted on switching to a four-day academic week to retain teachers, attract new employees and save money. Both districts had the first day of school Aug. 23. West Nodaway is located in Burlington Junction, a small town 16 miles...
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Felony Drug Charge Thursday

Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Thursday on a felony drug charge in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 22-year-old Gillian E. Goff around 1:44 Thursday morning on a preliminary charge of felony possession of a controlled substance of methamphetamine. Authorities...
