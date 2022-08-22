Trial for Kountze mother charged with capital murder in connection with 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter set to begin Tuesday

Read full article on original website
Southeast Texas prison inmate's death initially called suicide, now ruled homicide
WOODVILLE, Texas — The death of an inmate at a Texas prison near Woodville earlier this month that was initially thought to be suicide has now been ruled a homicide. Justin Levi Galloway, 42, was pronounced dead in his cell at the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville on August 5, 2022, by Tyler County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Jim Moore.
Orange County Pct. 4 Constable treated for injuries after Friday afternoon crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A constable with Orange County Precinct 4 is getting treated for injuries after a 2-vehicle crash. On Friday around 12:10 p.m., Texas Highway Patrol called for an officer needs assistance call at Main Street in Vidor. Constable Matt Ortego responded to the call with his...
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
Former BISD electrical contractor may soon spend 6 months in jail, be forced to pay $1.2M restitution
BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor may soon spend six months in jail and have to pay back $1.2 million. The Texas Court of Criminal appeals on Wednesday rejected Calvin Walker's petition seeking to overrule a lower court's decision upholding his conviction. The Texas...
'If they can do it, I can do it': Beaumont man credits 'Highways and Hedges' non-profit for helping him turn his life around after prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of former criminals gave one Beaumont man a second chance at life. It’s called 'Highways and Hedges'. Their mission is to transform the lives of individuals by teaching others how to overcome the common struggles and hardships of life, according to their website.
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
Groves man charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after opening fire at Beaumont bar, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 50-year-old man from Groves is facing multiple charges after allegedly opening fire at a Beaumont bar and threatening to kill some employees. The shooting happened on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Sawdust Saloon, located in the 4600 block of Fannett Road, after receiving a call regarding a shooting shortly after 2 a.m.
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Minor injuries were reported after a 2-vehicle crash in Orange Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 1400 block of North 16th Street. Orange Police, Orange Fire and Acadian Ambulance responded. A witness told 12News crew on scene that a Chevrolet Impala pulled...
Jefferson County Judge reflects on Hurricane Harvey 5th anniversary, how the county has prepared for future storms
BEAUMONT, Texas — Five years ago from Thursday night, Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Rockport. In the next few days, the storm slowed down and turned into a catastrophic rain producer. As much as 60 inches of rain fell in parts of Jefferson County even after Harvey was downgraded...
Silsbee man, Kirbyville woman facing felony charge after tip about robbery leads to discovery of drugs
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A Kirbyville woman and Silsbee man are in the Jasper County Jail both facing a felony charge after a tip concerning a robbery led to the discovery of drugs. On Friday, August 19, 2022, deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office received a tip that the...
Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Lawyers for man allegedly paralyzed by Beaumont Police officer say he was locked in a cell, unable to stand for more than 18 hours
BEAUMONT, Texas — A press conference was held in Beaumont Thursday to reveal new information regarding a man accusing a Beaumont Police Department officer of paralyzing him from the chest down. A federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Christopher Shaw July 2022. Shaw was taken into police custody...
Beaumont man arrested after pickup hits Entergy substation in Orange, knocks out power to more than 800 Friday morning
ORANGE, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested after his pickup truck struck an Entergy sub-station early Friday morning in Orange, causing more than 800 Entergy customers to lose electricity. The preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 3:10 a.m., a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on Irving Street.
Former Beaumont mayor, businessman William E. 'Bill' Neild dies at 85
BEAUMONT, Texas — Former Beaumont mayor William E. “Bill” Neild passed away on Wednesday. He was 85. Neild held the office of mayor of Beaumont from 1982 - 1986. He was a partner in the company his father started, H.B. Neild Contractors and Construction Managers, until the end of his term as mayor in 1986.
Nederland man arrested in shooting outside Southwest Louisiana nightclub early Friday morning
VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub. Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Woman stabbed 3 times by another woman Friday in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a woman was stabbed Friday morning following an altercation at an apartment. Two women were involved in a dispute which escalated and ended up with one woman stabbing the other one three times a family member of the victim told 12News at the scene.
Teenager indicted for deadly conduct after Fourth of July shooting left 1 injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was indicted Wednesday after he allegedly shot and injured another person on Independence Day. Perry Hill, 19, was indicted for deadly conduct, a third degree felony. On Monday, July 4, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., Beaumont Police officers were on a call for service...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 receives new custom-fitted body armor thanks to non-profit organization
BEAUMONT, Texas — A brave dog has new custom-fitted body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 Hunk has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release. All members of the K-9 unit, Mygo, Duc, Chucky, Youp and Hunk, now have life-saving body armor thanks to the donation.
