Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Nine teachers awarded Leo Seal Innovative Teacher Grants
Today, Hancock Whitney in Gulfport hosted an awards luncheon at the Great Southern Club for this year’s Leo Seal Innovative Teacher Grants. Nine of South Mississippi’s most outstanding teachers earned up to $2,000 from the Leo Seal Innovative Teacher Grants funded by Hancock Whitney. The grant funds creative...
Atlanta Daily World
Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, MS Pays Off Big
For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
wxxv25.com
Self-serve sandbags at the Harrison County Work Centers
Self-serve sandbags will be available beginning at 5:00 PM today at the Harrison County Work Centers. District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. Gulfport. District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. District 4 Orange Grove Work...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle
You’re invited to dip your paddles into one of South Mississippi’s greatest treasures: the Pascagoula River. The Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is set for October 22nd, but time is running out to take advantage of early registration fees. Kristi Ducote with the Pascagoula Paddle Battle Committee is in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Beau Rivage Resort and Casino celebrates one million passengers on charter program
Passengers on Flight 8179 knew their destination, but did not know they would be boarding a winning plane as they were part of the one millionth passengers to use the charter program at Beau Rivage. The announcement came as a surprise to passengers. Beau Rivage Resort and Casino welcomed it’s...
WLOX
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. “This is such a momentous occasion not only for the airport, but for all of Coastal Mississippi,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director Clay Williams. “The Beau Rivage is a tremendous partner. They contribute almost 25% of the air service here at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.”
wxxv25.com
Aldi grocery store officially opens in Ocean Springs
After a four year wait, the Aldi grocery store in Ocean Springs is finally open. The stormy weather didn’t keep people from heading to the grand opening of the Aldi grocery store. Customer Traceyann Vernon said, “I got here at like 5 this morning.”. Early birds like Traceyann...
wxxv25.com
Jackson County Chamber Anchor Awards honor small businesses and organizations
This morning, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held their 14th annual Anchor Awards Ceremony at Pelican Landing in Moss Point. This awards ceremony celebrates outstanding small businesses and nonprofits in the community. There are four categories for recipients: Thrive 1 award, which is for businesses with less than 50 employees, Thrive 2 award, which is for businesses who have more than 50 employees, Pioneer Award for those that have been in business for a year, and the Grit Award, which is for nonprofit organizations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New George County EMA Director brings international experience back to hometown
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – It’s rained 10 out of the 11 days George County’s new Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director has been on the job, sparking flash flood warnings and a flood watch. On the one dry day, Brian Henderson’s first on the job, he responded to an airplane slide-off on the Agricola airstrip. […]
WLOX
Aldi rings up another grocery store option in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - People always love options, and other grocery store choice is available on the Coast. Aldi has set up shop in Ocean Springs. “We’re only about 12,000 square feet, so people can get in, they can get out, they can get what they need so they can go back to the beach, work, school, whatever you like,” said Heather Moore.
wxxv25.com
Coast residents prepare for river flooding
When the Tchoutacabouffa River rises, Biloxi residents living at Wells Ferry Landing take action. After days of heavy rainfall, it’s not an uncommon sight to see cars lining Highway 67 near James Brandon Road. News 25 spoke to a few residents checking on their cars one last time before...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean Springs QB Bray Hubbard 'as advertised' in 31-13 win over Clinton Arrows
CLINTON — Clinton coach Judd Boswell doesn't mince words, so when he says Ocean Springs has a chance to make a run at a championship in 2022, you better believe it. Boswell and his Arrows found out the hard way in Thursday night's season opener, with the Greyhounds earning a 31-13 win on the road. ...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Ocean Springs Greyhounds vs. Clinton Arrows
One of the best games of the entire 2021 high school football season was the very first game of the season, Ocean Springs taking Head Coach Blake Pennock’s former team into double overtime on a Thursday and winning 45-44, setting the tone for what turned out to be a perfect regular season.
wxxv25.com
Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor
K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
wxxv25.com
8/26 – The Chief’s “Cresting River Stages” Friday Afternoon Forecast
FLOODING ALONG RIVERS; WOLF, BILOXI AND TCHOUTACABOUFFA…. A weaker surface low pressure and attendant boundary near or just offshore this afternoon will be the focus for heavy rainfall. This will be the reason for not posting a flood watch. So, long story longer, this does not mean there will be no heavy rain producing storms around, there just should not be as many as there have been inland. But with any heavy rainfall, the potential that an isolated location could see flooding is still possible as grounds are absolutely soaked. This subsiding area is being cause by the interaction of two systems at the moment. The upper low will continue westward while a very weak easterly wave moves west into the southern gulf with upper diffluence and some SW shearing.
Gulfport, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oak Grove High School football team will have a game with Harrison Central High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Long Beach, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Stone High School football team will have a game with Long Beach High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WLOX
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road closure has led to one family getting creative with a way to bridge the gap. The Knight family decided to take matters into their own hands when the Wade-Vancleave Road bridge over Parkers Lake closed for repairs in March 2022. If they drove, it would take an hour to get to and from Hurley, and they’d have to go down Interstate 10. Instead, Brian and Rebekah Knight came up with an ingenious solution.
WLOX
Bay St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary owner eyeing grand opening
It seems like the rain just won’t stop. Tonight, we are seeing scattered, light showers in South Mississippi. We should get a little break overnight from the rain. Temperatures are going to be the same overnight dropping into the 70s with this rain. It will be humid but almost pleasant. Plan on a wet Wednesday. Your rain gear will be needed. South Mississippi will see widespread coverage of rain for more hours in the day. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 3″ and locally higher amounts. Isolated spots could see three to five inches or more. Heavy rain, especially in already saturated areas, could cause flooding. Our wet weather pattern continues through the week courtesy of an upper disturbance and a tropical air mass which will keep high rain chances in our area.
Comments / 0