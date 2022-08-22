FLOODING ALONG RIVERS; WOLF, BILOXI AND TCHOUTACABOUFFA…. A weaker surface low pressure and attendant boundary near or just offshore this afternoon will be the focus for heavy rainfall. This will be the reason for not posting a flood watch. So, long story longer, this does not mean there will be no heavy rain producing storms around, there just should not be as many as there have been inland. But with any heavy rainfall, the potential that an isolated location could see flooding is still possible as grounds are absolutely soaked. This subsiding area is being cause by the interaction of two systems at the moment. The upper low will continue westward while a very weak easterly wave moves west into the southern gulf with upper diffluence and some SW shearing.

BILOXI, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO