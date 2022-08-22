Former Denver paramedic accused of fentanyl theft

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A former Denver Health paramedic was indicted by a grand jury after being accused of stealing 50 vials of fentanyl and tampering with another 20 over the last four years.

Christopher Pattinson, 40, is facing 20 counts of tampering with a consumer product and 38 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by deception.

During his employment with Denver Health, Pattinson allegedly stole 50 vials containing 5,000 micrograms of fentanyl between Nov. 5, 2018, and Jan. 12, 2022, claiming the drug was for patient use but kept them for himself, the indictment said.

He also allegedly stole 20 vials containing fentanyl citrate between approximately Nov. 8, 2021, and Jan. 13, 2022, and replaced them with another substance, the indictment said.

“In January 2022, Denver Health became aware of a possible drug theft involving a Denver Health paramedic. We immediately notified the proper authorities and conducted an internal investigation. At the conclusion of our investigation, the paramedic was terminated,” a statement from Denver Health said.

On the tampering charges, Pattinson is facing no more than 10 years of jail time, a fine of no more than $250,000 or both imprisonment and a fine. He could also get three years of supervised release, a $100 special assessment and restitution.

Pattinson is facing no more than four years in prison, a fine of no more than $250,000 or both on the charges of stealing fentanyl under false pretenses. He’s also looking at a possible year of supervised release, a $100 special assessment and restitution.

A Federal Drug Administration agent and Drug Enforcement Agency agent were listed on the court document signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna K. Edgar.

“Our internal investigation found that no patients were harmed, and no patients went without medication because of the individual’s actions. While we had internal safeguards in place prior to this incident, we have enhanced protocols regarding control of opioids,” Denver Health’s statement said.

The court document said Pattinson has not been arrested and will not be detained for the trial which is expected not to last more than five days.

