Wingdale, NY

Wingdale Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Loretta Lashomb Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A Hudson Valley resident won a $1 million lottery prize.

Dutchess County resident Loretta Lashomb, of Wingdale, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $1,000,000 Lucky Dog scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

She received the prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $559,860 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Carol’s Gift Shop, which is located at 3081 Route 22 in Dover Plains, the lottery said.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

