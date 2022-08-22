ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Rib Mountain standoff who fired at police sentenced Monday in Wausau

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
A 36-year-old former Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel before firing her weapon at police was sentenced Monday in Wausau to six years in prison.

Katina Mulroy, who now lists a Milwaukee address, was convicted in May of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and three counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer in connection with the Jan. 14, 2021 standoff. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Her sentencing was set for Monday, following a presentencing investigation.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department and Wisconsin DNR all responded to the Days Inn in Rib Mountain for a report of a person in a hotel room with a gun. The suspect, later identified as Mulroy, was a guest at the hotel but had overstayed. Police say she pulled out a gun when asked by hotel management to leave the property.

A hotel representative immediately called 911 and negotiators worked to persuade Mulroy to surrender for more than six hours.

When negotiations failed, officers encountered Mulroy in a hallway holding a semi-automatic handgun. According to court documents, Mulroy allegedly did not comply with orders to drop the weapon and instead faced police with the firearm in both hands.

Officers fired a less than lethal round striking Mulroy, who then allegedly raised her firearm, pointed it in the direction of law enforcement, and fired.

Officers say they fired their weapons and Mulroy was hit multiple times before falling to the ground. Mulroy retained possession of the firearm for about seven minutes after being shot, police said. She then discarded the firearm and law enforcement immediately rendered aid for non-life threatening injuries.

After recovering from her wounds at a local hospital Mulroy was transported to the Marathon County Jail.

Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill on Monday sentenced Mulroy to two years on each of the reckless endangerment charges, to be served consecutive to one another, for a total of six years initial confinement in prison. She was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision on each of those three counts. All other sentences are to be served concurrently with those of the reckless endangerment charges.

Mulroy was granted 583 days of credit for time served while awaiting trial.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

