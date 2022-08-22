Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (three, six, eight, eleven, thirty)
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (one, six, nine; FB: four) (five, five, three, zero; FB: four)
impact601.com
Report: Absentee fathers in Mississippi cost taxpayers hundreds of millions each year
(The Center Square) – A new report from Mississippi’s state auditor shows that taxpayers in the state foot the bill for current and future costs associated with absent fathers. State Auditor Shad White released “Dads Matter: The Taxpayer Cost of Fatherlessness,” which details how state taxpayers are forced...
impact601.com
All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When Murrah opens the Mississippi high school football season Friday against Cleveland Central at South Jackson Field, the matchup will feature the first all-female crew to officiate high school football in the state. And it will be an all-Black female crew, which, The Clarion Ledger...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
impact601.com
Inmate captured after brief escape from Mississippi prison
PEARL, Miss. (AP) — An inmate was captured within hours of breaking out of a central Mississippi prison Thursday. The state Department of Corrections said a siren failed to sound to alert local residents of the escape. “We are very sorry because the local community is a valuable resource...
impact601.com
Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis...
impact601.com
New report shows Mississippi’s highest-paid public officials earn more than all 50 governors
(The Center Square) – A new report from a public policy institute shows that Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials earn more than all 50 U.S. governors. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy has released its annual Fat Cat Report, which provides a glimpse of what public officials are being paid, and it reflects on how large pay increases are being doled out to those employees.
impact601.com
Maegan Linn Riley
Maegan Linn Riley, 34, of Bay Springs, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Maegan was born on October 27, 1987, to Kenneth Riley and Shelby Grant Riley, both of whom predeceased her. Maegan...
Comments / 0