Authorities ID 28-Year-Old Father Shot, Killed In Boston: Police

Boston police recently identified the 28-year-old man who died in a shooting last week in the South End area of the city.

Dion Ruiz was found around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13 near 58 West Dedham Street with a gunshot wound, Boston police said. Responders rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Dion Ruiz leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter, CBS Boston said .

Ruiz's mother told NBC Boston that she would miss her son's hugs when he visited her.

"It still isn't real to me. ... I just can't believe it," Wanda Miller said. "It's very heartbreaking for me to lose a child. "This should be a wake-up call for everybody because I don't think that in a thousand years anyone would've thought this would happen."

Neighbors told the news station that they don't think the killer is from South End.

"It's just horrible that we know each other so well," said Martin Ryan, who was a neighbor of Ruiz. "...It had to be somebody from outside the neighborhood because we all just care too much about each other."

Authorities have not released much about the killing and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4470.