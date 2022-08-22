Read full article on original website
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
These Real Estate Agents Are Making a Difference in Delaware
These Delaware real estate agents support charity efforts, focus on clients, and have a positive impact on the areas they serve. For more than 22 years, Amy Lacy Powalski has been her clients’ trusted Realtor through all their milestones. She began her career in 2000 and formed her own team, The Lacy Group, in 2015. Client experience is paramount, she says: “I treat each client how I would want to be treated if I were buying a house. I sit down and listen to what they want price- and location-wise, and I can’t be pushy on that—at the end of the day, they are the ones that will be living in the house.” On top of running a client-focused business, Lacy also ensures her group makes a positive impact on the communities they service. They regularly support the Delaware Humane Association and The Mary Campbell Center. Lacy herself also supports Frogs for Life, a charity founded by two former clients who lost their son to a congenital heart defect.
wjbr.com
Is A Target Store Coming To Middletown?
Word on the street is a Target store coming to Middletown? A new location is opening in Delaware and the company has its sights set on one specific city. Middletown will apparently be home to the new Target, as the company’s fifth Delaware location. It may take a few...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware looking to add electric school buses
Delaware is looking to add more clean energy school buses, including the state's first electric buses. The state Department of Education is helping five districts fund a total of 14 electric and 17 propane buses for the Brandywine, Caesar Rodney, Capital, Colonial and Red Clay districts through the Clean School Bus Rebate Program.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
delawarepublic.org
Tracking how Delaware spends federal COVID relief funds earmarked for education proves challenging
The First State continues spending the more than $600 million it received in federal COVID-19 relief funds, but understanding where all that money is going and what impact it’s having is no easy task. This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at what we do know about...
WMDT.com
DSHS working on plans for high-capacity magazine buyback in Del.
DELAWARE – Plans are underway for high-capacity magazine buyback in the First State. In June of this year, Governor Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making it illegal to possess high-capacity magazines in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement.
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
delawarepublic.org
More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware
The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
witn22.org
Brandywine River Restoration Trust has been awarded $500,000 by The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)
(Wilmington, DE. AUGUST 25, 2022) Brandywine River Restoration Trust (BRRT) today announced that they have been awarded a grant of $500,000 by The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). The grant was given to BRRT from NFWF to:. • fund the feasibility study and analysis to enable American shad to...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
Crossing the Delaware, 2022
From The Virginia Mercury: “Among Balow’s criticisms of the draft standards was their use of the word “succession” instead of “secession.” She also referenced the removal of the “Father of our Country” title for George Washington and “Father of the Constitution” title for James Madison, which the Department of Education has said was done in error.” The post Crossing the Delaware, 2022 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware public attorneys could see both state- and federal-level student loan relief
President Biden’s federal student loan relief plan could ease pressure on Delaware’s public defenders and prosecuting attorneys shortly before a new state law offering public attorneys loan repayment support takes effect. Erika LaCon, an attorney with Delaware’s Office of Defense Services, says one incentive to join the office...
delawarepublic.org
Two years into pandemic, vaccination campaign in Delaware prisons makes slow progress
Months after most COVID vaccination campaigns faded from view, public health workers continue visiting Delaware prisons seeking people open to getting the shot. A public health team led by Dr. Sandra Gibney - a Wilmington emergency room physician and one of the most recognizable public health figures in the state - visited the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. The team started in an intake unit, looking to reach the group most likely to have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
Cape Gazette
Richard S. Cordrey, longtime legislator, farmer
Former Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore and Secretary of Finance Richard S. Cordrey passed away peacefully at his Millsboro home Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at age 88. He served as a member of the Delaware General Assembly for 26 years, 24 of which were spent in the state Senate from 1972-96. In 2005, he was selected by Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, a former Senate colleague, to serve as her secretary of finance, an office he held for the next four years.
delawaretoday.com
Complete This Checklist Before Showing Your Home in Delaware
Delaware experts explain how to identify and correct those little imperfections in your home before showing to prospective buyers. In getting a home ready to sell, the best tool is a magnifying glass—as in a fresh set of eyes that can detect the imperfections homeowners may no longer see.
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
