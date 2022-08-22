ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Milford LIVE News

Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval

With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in  nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Real Estate Agents Are Making a Difference in Delaware

These Delaware real estate agents support charity efforts, focus on clients, and have a positive impact on the areas they serve. For more than 22 years, Amy Lacy Powalski has been her clients’ trusted Realtor through all their milestones. She began her career in 2000 and formed her own team, The Lacy Group, in 2015. Client experience is paramount, she says: “I treat each client how I would want to be treated if I were buying a house. I sit down and listen to what they want price- and location-wise, and I can’t be pushy on that—at the end of the day, they are the ones that will be living in the house.” On top of running a client-focused business, Lacy also ensures her group makes a positive impact on the communities they service. They regularly support the Delaware Humane Association and The Mary Campbell Center. Lacy herself also supports Frogs for Life, a charity founded by two former clients who lost their son to a congenital heart defect.
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

Is A Target Store Coming To Middletown?

Word on the street is a Target store coming to Middletown? A new location is opening in Delaware and the company has its sights set on one specific city. Middletown will apparently be home to the new Target, as the company’s fifth Delaware location. It may take a few...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware looking to add electric school buses

Delaware is looking to add more clean energy school buses, including the state's first electric buses. The state Department of Education is helping five districts fund a total of 14 electric and 17 propane buses for the Brandywine, Caesar Rodney, Capital, Colonial and Red Clay districts through the Clean School Bus Rebate Program.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

DSHS working on plans for high-capacity magazine buyback in Del.

DELAWARE – Plans are underway for high-capacity magazine buyback in the First State. In June of this year, Governor Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making it illegal to possess high-capacity magazines in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware

The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia Mercury

Crossing the Delaware, 2022

From The Virginia Mercury: “Among Balow’s criticisms of the draft standards was their use of the word “succession” instead of “secession.” She also referenced the removal of the “Father of our Country” title for George Washington and “Father of the Constitution” title for James Madison, which the Department of Education has said was done in error.” The post Crossing the Delaware, 2022 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Two years into pandemic, vaccination campaign in Delaware prisons makes slow progress

Months after most COVID vaccination campaigns faded from view, public health workers continue visiting Delaware prisons seeking people open to getting the shot. A public health team led by Dr. Sandra Gibney - a Wilmington emergency room physician and one of the most recognizable public health figures in the state - visited the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. The team started in an intake unit, looking to reach the group most likely to have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Richard S. Cordrey, longtime legislator, farmer

Former Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore and Secretary of Finance Richard S. Cordrey passed away peacefully at his Millsboro home Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at age 88. He served as a member of the Delaware General Assembly for 26 years, 24 of which were spent in the state Senate from 1972-96. In 2005, he was selected by Gov. Ruth Ann Minner, a former Senate colleague, to serve as her secretary of finance, an office he held for the next four years.
MILLSBORO, DE
delawaretoday.com

Complete This Checklist Before Showing Your Home in Delaware

Delaware experts explain how to identify and correct those little imperfections in your home before showing to prospective buyers. In getting a home ready to sell, the best tool is a magnifying glass—as in a fresh set of eyes that can detect the imperfections homeowners may no longer see.
DELAWARE STATE

