Boston, MA

The Hockey Writers

3 Mistakes Bruins GM Don Sweeney Made During the 2022 Offseason

Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has made some good moves this summer, most notably re-signing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to below-value contracts, and that alone deserves a lot of praise. However, it’s also fair to say that Sweeney has made some mistakes that could end up negatively impacting the team. Here’s a look at where he went wrong.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

High school football returning to Fenway Park. Here's how to get tickets

BOSTON — High School football is headed back to Fenway Park this November. On Nov. 22, Boston Latin will take on O'Byrant at 5 p.m. Malden will play Medford at 7:30 p.m. On Nov. 23, Saint Mary's will face Austin Prep at 1:30 p.m., Watertown plays Belmont at 4 p.m. and Bridgewater-Raynham plays Brockton at 6:30 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston

Red Sox just keep adding more possibility of change to the pile

Will this be Xander Bogaerts's team into 2023 and beyond? Should it be?. It’s hard to lose a game the way the Red Sox lost on Thursday. Genuinely hard. Teams that accumulate 15 hits in a game are 130-10 this season. Teams that reach base at least 18 times, as the Red Sox did against Toronto, are 302-32. Each of those is nine-out-of-ten stuff, and yet that’s somehow only a part of the tale.
BOSTON, MA

