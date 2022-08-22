Will this be Xander Bogaerts's team into 2023 and beyond? Should it be?. It’s hard to lose a game the way the Red Sox lost on Thursday. Genuinely hard. Teams that accumulate 15 hits in a game are 130-10 this season. Teams that reach base at least 18 times, as the Red Sox did against Toronto, are 302-32. Each of those is nine-out-of-ten stuff, and yet that’s somehow only a part of the tale.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO