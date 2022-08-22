Read full article on original website
Andrea Patterson
3d ago
You can't give us puff pieces on the family of a murderer. This may be cute in a normal family but in this one...not so much!
Reply
9
Gail Reddy
3d ago
Too young. Beautiful little girl. No need for teenage stuff. Time and place for that. Let her be a kid.
Reply(1)
14
FaithFox➕
4d ago
Are they Ready to pimp her off too , what’s wrong with this Family??
Reply
31
Comments / 14