ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, injured in California crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szhzu_0hQyphXY00

( KTLA ) – Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, was injured in a solo crash Sunday.

The crash occurred in a neighborhood in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Disick was the only person in the vehicle. He suffered a minor injury and declined medical treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Texas State student to adopt baby he found left in trash, covered in ants

Disick’s Lamborghini rolled over during the crash, TMZ reported . He was apparently driving in The Oaks gated community when he smashed into a stone mailbox, according to the agency.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” officials said in a news release Monday.

The 39-year-old was picked up from the crash scene by family members and his vehicle was towed.

Additional details have not been released.

Disick and Kardashian, who have three children together, separated in 2015.

Kardashian married drummer Travis Barker in May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#San Fernando Valley#The Sheriff S Department#Texas State#Lamborghini#Tmz#Oaks#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WFLA

Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

87K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy