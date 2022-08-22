ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

Lawrence police release arrest footage of double-homicide suspect

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Lawrence police have released the arrest footage of a man who allegedly killed two people and shot at police during a chase.

Rodney Marshall, 51, faces eight felony charges in relation to the incident — two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of attempted capital murder for shooting at police.

Marshall is charged with killing Shelby McCoy, 52, and William O'Brien, 43, at two separate homes during his spree of violence. The video released Monday shows officers pursuing Marshall through several neighborhoods and streets.

WATCH | Lawrence police arrest double-homicide suspect

An officer can be heard saying "shots fired" around 3 minutes, 55 seconds into the video. Seconds later, a Lawrence police cruiser can be seen swerving and slowing down before the chase continues.

Marshall is seen getting onto a highway at the 6:04 mark and 20 seconds later an officer can be heard saying "more shots fired" as the chase continues.

About three minutes later, an officer says "he just shot at the Eudora officer."

The chase continues on the highway for about five minutes before Marshall comes to a stop.

Once the chase stops, an officer instructs Marshall to walk backwards towards police.

Marshall is then placed into handcuffs at around the 13:05 mark.

While being arrested, Marshall apologized to police for shooting at them.

"I'm sorry guys," he said in the video. "It wasn't personal."

Police also arrested a woman.

Comments / 2

William O'brien
KSHB 41 Action News

