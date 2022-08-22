ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Investigating Maryland HS Football Coach, School Police Detective Amid OT Probe: Reports

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago

The Dunbar High School head football coach and 2021 Ravens High School Coach of the Year is currently being investigated by the FBI for possible overtime and time card fraud, announced officials.

Lawrence Smith, who is also a school police detective, is reportedly being investigated after allegations of the crime came forward, announced Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Smith earned around $94,000 in overtime pay on top of his salary between Oct. 2020 and Oct. 2021, over $30,000 more than his $62,500 salary, according to public school district data.

"Anything like that you have to take seriously," said Mayor Scott. "I know that the FBI is investigating. The school system is the lead on that as is the school police officers, and any way our police department will be asked to assist, the commissioner will be sure to do so."

The successful coach was named Raven's High School Coach of the Year by the Baltimore Raven's NFL program in 2021.

