The Post and Courier
Clemson freshman tackle Blake Miller has always been ahead of the curve
CLEMSON — There were tears welling up in Blake Miller’s eyes after the last snap of his high school career in Strongsville, Ohio, having just left everything on the field — and literally blocking a defender into the stands. The refs wanted the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle...
The Post and Courier
Crazy Mason brings audacious milkshakes to downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE — The West End's newest desert spot bills itself as "artistic, crazy, over the top," and at least one of those is objectively true. The ingredients that define a creation at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar seem to defy gravity as they tower over the rim of, yes, a mason jar.
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
The Post and Courier
An end to the ‘craziness’ as Greenville real estate market gets back to normal
The home was on East North Street, which runs through a desirable and historic area just northeast of downtown Greenville, and in 24 hours it had over 20 showings and generated four offers from prospective buyers. In some instances, it seems, the home-buying frenzy that’s gripped the region for the past two years is still trying to hold on.
accesswdun.com
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Cleveland man
A White County man died in a motorcycle wreck outside Clarkesville early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol said 23-year-old Levi Sullens of Cleveland lost control of the Husqvarna FE 501 he was riding, traveled off Beaverdam Road, and struck a sign. The wreck happened at an unknown time GSP said...
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg school district adds walk-through weapons detection
Spartanburg School District Seven is adding a weapons detection system in its schools. The school district is currently phasing in use of the OpenGate walk-through system. Greenville County recently put a similar detection system in place in some schools using a different vendor. Both systems use similar technology and are portable.
The Post and Courier
Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M
PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co
Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
The Post and Courier
171 homes approved next to Greenville County soccer complex
GREENVILLE — After months of rejection and redesigns, a large subdivision won approval to build next to the CESA Soccer Complex along Anderson Ridge Road in Greenville County. To finally gain approval, developer Samuel Tedde promised to pay more than $1.6 million to widen White Circle from his development’s...
The Post and Courier
Voodoo Brewing opens in downtown Fountain Inn
FOUNTAIN INN — It's been a steady transformation for downtown Fountain Inn over the past two decades. The town on the southern edge of Greenville County has built itself into a small-scale destination. Now the town's Main Street has a new attraction. On Aug. 27, Voodoo Brewing Co. officially...
FOX Carolina
Warrant served at home in Piedmont
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
thejournalonline.com
Five people injured in head on crash – Breazeale Road
Five people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head on collision Saturday afternoon on Breazeale Road. Whitefield and Hopewell firefighters had to cut two occupants from the wreckage. Medshore ambulance service transported the injured to Prisma Health Greenville. QRV’s also responded along with deputies and troopers. (Photo by David Rogers)
nowhabersham.com
Tractor-trailer wreck blocks scenic highway north of Helen
One of Northeast Georgia’s most scenic highways is back open to traffic after a late-night wreck Tuesday shut down a portion of it for several hours. A tractor-trailer loaded with building supplies wrecked on Richard B. Russell Highway just north of Helen around 10:19 p.m. on August 23. The cab ran into a ditch, spilling the supplies onto the highway, and blocking both lanes of travel.
Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
