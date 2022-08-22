Mt. Comfort Road exit ramp from I-70 east in Hancock County closes for 60 days
HANCOCK COUNTY — The ramp to Mt. Comfort Road from Interstate 70 eastbound in Hancock County has closed until the beginning of October for construction.
According to a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the ramp is closing for concrete replacement as crews work to add a third lane.
The ramp is not being reconstructed, according to the release.
