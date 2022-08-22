ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IN

Mt. Comfort Road exit ramp from I-70 east in Hancock County closes for 60 days

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDyMd_0hQyoaku00

HANCOCK COUNTY — The ramp to Mt. Comfort Road from Interstate 70 eastbound in Hancock County has closed until the beginning of October for construction.

According to a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the ramp is closing for concrete replacement as crews work to add a third lane.

The ramp is not being reconstructed, according to the release.

MORE INFO | INDOT begins years-long project to add travel lanes in Hancock County

Comments / 1

