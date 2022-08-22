ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
HOMER, NY
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
CORTLAND, NY
PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Habitat building first Danby house

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is building its first Danby house in the town’s White Hawk Ecovillage. White Hawk Ecovillage is a community that is dedicated to living in an environmentally sustainable manner. The village has been in communication with the local Habitat for Humanity for years, discussing a potential partnership to make owning a home in their community more affordable.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Forest Lawn Grounds Crew Allege Unfair Working Conditions

(WENY)-- Grounds crew workers at Elmira's Forest Lawn cemetery gathered this morning to call on the board of directors to resign. They say issues over the use of equipment, as well as surveillance at the cemetery is creating unfair working conditions. Three year groundskeeper Kathryn Gerow says she's not going...
ELMIRA, NY
Tioga County begins using phone app to monitor probationers

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tioga County are using new technology to track criminals. The Probation Department recently began using a phone app to keep tabs on people under supervision. Probation Director Brian Cain says the app is less troublesome than ankle bracelets, because probationers would often cut the bracelets off.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
ITHACA, NY
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute

On August 19, the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) held an eviction blockade and press conference at 417 South Aurora Street. The event was organized to stop Kathy Majors, an immigrant from Laos who has lived in her home on the slopes of South Hill for nearly forty years, from being evicted by Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County. The eviction was scheduled to be conducted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, however it still hasn’t taken place by the time this story went to press.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Cortland County teacher given top honor in New York

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teacher in Cortland County is the New York State History Teacher of the Year. Caitlin Goodwin is a social studies teacher at McGraw High School and SUNY Cortland Alum. The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the leading national organization dedicated to grade school history education.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

