On August 19, the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) held an eviction blockade and press conference at 417 South Aurora Street. The event was organized to stop Kathy Majors, an immigrant from Laos who has lived in her home on the slopes of South Hill for nearly forty years, from being evicted by Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County. The eviction was scheduled to be conducted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, however it still hasn’t taken place by the time this story went to press.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO