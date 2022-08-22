Read full article on original website
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event
Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs. She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products. What started as a small lady's night out concept (with...
cowboystatedaily.com
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that's the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. "There hasn't been a lot of creative content...
wrrnetwork.com
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Svilar’s, A Wyoming Tradition Since 1912
If there are two things Wyomingites appreciate most, they are tradition, and beef. When you combine those two things, it attracts people like a moth to a flame or in this case, a steak to a flame grill. I love traveling...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections
The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or "jungle" primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Sheridan Media
Chip sealing in NE Wyoming to resume Aug. 26
WYDOT reports chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming will resume beginning Aug. 26, 2022. WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will resume chip sealing operations after a two week required break to accommodate the heavy motorcycle traffic associated with the Sturgis Rally. Work will resume on WYO 24 near...
A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections
Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting comments on proposed changes to hunting, sage grouse regulations
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it had opened a public comment period regarding proposed modifications to some hunting and sage grouse regulations in the state. Proposed changes to hunting regulations relate to House Enrolled Act 10, a bill Governor Mark Gordon signed...
Excuses That are Slightly Acceptable in Wyoming:
Everyone has both heard and used so many excuses, but the most believable, and relatable, are the regional ones. If you want to get away with something depending on the time of year, you could choose one of these. If you deliver one of these you will watch your victim roll their eyes, and have a minor life crisis debating whether or not you’re lying.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Sheridan Media
Saddle Up prepares new cowboys and cowgirls for the semester
In a continued effort to improve on the student experience and set a clear path to graduation, the University of Wyoming developed a program for all incoming freshmen called Saddle Up. This program acted as a weeklong college preparation camp Aug. 14-19. Arriving the week before the start of fall...
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
mybighornbasin.com
Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms Across North-Central Wyoming
Cody, Powell, Thermopolis, Lander, and Riverton can expect more rain today according to the US National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: “Another wet day today across north and central WY. A cluster of showers will move east this morning, ending by early afternoon. Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon with the strongest storms across north-central WY.”
Wyoming Looks to Limit Secretary of State Power After 2020 Election Denial
Wyoming lawmakers are moving to strip the secretary of state's election oversight duties after an election denier won the GOP nomination to lead the office.
Sheridan Media
Governor Gordon’s Education Initiative Prepares Recommendations for Review
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s education initiative has completed its statewide listening sessions and is currently preparing a series of policy recommendations. Building on the momentum of a statewide survey that garnered in excess of 7,000 responses, the Governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group hosted 17 listening sessions with more than 200 attendees. According to a media release from the Governor’s Office, participants included parents, students, employers, district employees and community members. Some of the most common feedback received during the listening sessions included support for more individualized approaches to learning, including more flexibility for students to move at their own pace.
