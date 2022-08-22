ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Horse Nations Indian Relay coming to Casper over Labor Day weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Horse riding teams from tribal nations from across the United States will be in Casper over Labor Day weekend for the Horse Nations Indian Relay. Races will be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road in Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Scarborough, Boies

Melissa Nicole Scarborough: June 12, 1981 – August 22, 2022. Melissa Nicole Scarborough, 41, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on August 22, 2022. Melissa was born in Crowley, Louisiana, to Joel E. Scarborough Jr. and Mary Fuller Dietz. She went to Iota High School and graduated in 1999. She...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Pride seeking queer-friendly businesses to add to community resource guide

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Ian Munsick draws record 4,000–4,500 strong crowd to David Street Station five years after solar eclipse

CASPER, Wyo. — Concerts at David Street Station are free so exact attendance numbers aren’t possible, but the Ian Munsick concert during the 5150′ Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, is estimated to have drawn a record concert crowd of 4,000–4,500 to the downtown venue, Brooke Montgomery, marketing manager for David Street Station, said on Wednesday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: York, Clouse, Wells

Richard Allen York, 68, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away August 18, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Richard was the youngest son of Kenneth and Violet (Kivisto) York and was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, on October 17, 1953. He grew up in Bairoil, Wyoming, attending elementary and middle school there and graduating from Rawlins High School in 1972.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin)

Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin): June 27, 1961 – July 18, 2022. Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin), 61, Casper, Wyoming, passed away on July 18, 2022, in Casper. Lisa had been battling stage four pancreatic cancer. Her battle was cut short due to COVID-19. Lisa’s daughter Amy provided the care Lisa required to pass away in her own home.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Duck#Festival#The Rotary Club Of Casper#Wyoming Plant Company
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/22–8/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

No injuries after car goes through Mills library building Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — There were no injuries reported after a passenger vehicle crashed through the front of the former home of the Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills on Friday. Emergency personnel responded around 9:45 a.m., according to Mills Police Department Lieutenant Justin Lindberg. No alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.
MILLS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) NCHS Mustangs practice in Casper ahead of first game of new season

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs are hard at work this week preparing for their first game of the 2022 season. The opening games throughout Wyoming will take place this Friday, Aug. 26. NCHS will be on the road, meeting Laramie on their home field. Crosstown rival Kelly Walsh High School will host Rock Springs at 6 p.m. on Friday.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open

CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats

Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
BAR NUNN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy