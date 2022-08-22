Read full article on original website
Horse Nations Indian Relay coming to Casper over Labor Day weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Horse riding teams from tribal nations from across the United States will be in Casper over Labor Day weekend for the Horse Nations Indian Relay. Races will be held starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road in Casper.
Obituaries: Scarborough, Boies
Melissa Nicole Scarborough: June 12, 1981 – August 22, 2022. Melissa Nicole Scarborough, 41, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on August 22, 2022. Melissa was born in Crowley, Louisiana, to Joel E. Scarborough Jr. and Mary Fuller Dietz. She went to Iota High School and graduated in 1999. She...
Casper Pride seeking queer-friendly businesses to add to community resource guide
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.
(PHOTOS) Spray paint artist brings latest Casper mural to life downtown
CASPER, Wyo. — Using a brick wall as her canvas and cans of spray paint for brushes, muralist Koda Witsken has worked to bring the Casper Mural Project’s newest piece of beautification to life. The wall between the historic Rialto Barber Shop and what is now the Cadillac...
(PHOTOS) Ian Munsick draws record 4,000–4,500 strong crowd to David Street Station five years after solar eclipse
CASPER, Wyo. — Concerts at David Street Station are free so exact attendance numbers aren’t possible, but the Ian Munsick concert during the 5150′ Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, is estimated to have drawn a record concert crowd of 4,000–4,500 to the downtown venue, Brooke Montgomery, marketing manager for David Street Station, said on Wednesday.
Obituaries: York, Clouse, Wells
Richard Allen York, 68, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away August 18, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Richard was the youngest son of Kenneth and Violet (Kivisto) York and was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, on October 17, 1953. He grew up in Bairoil, Wyoming, attending elementary and middle school there and graduating from Rawlins High School in 1972.
Wyoming Retired Education Personnel create new scholarship for Casper College students
CASPER, Wyo. — People with the Wyoming Retired Education Personnel organization have created a new scholarship for education majors at Casper College, the college announced this August. The new Wyoming Retired Education Personnel Scholarship will support one student majoring in education during the academic year. The award is worth...
Obituary: Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin)
Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin): June 27, 1961 – July 18, 2022. Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin), 61, Casper, Wyoming, passed away on July 18, 2022, in Casper. Lisa had been battling stage four pancreatic cancer. Her battle was cut short due to COVID-19. Lisa’s daughter Amy provided the care Lisa required to pass away in her own home.
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Natrona Collective Health Trust offering nonprofits grants of up to $100K per year
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Natrona Collective Health Trust announced that its fall grant cycle is open, with multi-year grants of $20,000–$100,000 per year available to provide general operating support to nonprofits. The new trust received about $244 million related to the sale of the Wyoming Medical...
Advance Casper invites City of Casper to join Sustainable Solutions DC contract to help find grant opportunities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Advance Casper presented the Casper City Council with the option for the City of Casper to join onto a contract with Washington, D.C.–based Sustainable Strategies DC to help find and secure grant funding opportunities. Sustainable Strategies already works with Advance Casper, Natrona County,...
No injuries after car goes through Mills library building Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — There were no injuries reported after a passenger vehicle crashed through the front of the former home of the Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills on Friday. Emergency personnel responded around 9:45 a.m., according to Mills Police Department Lieutenant Justin Lindberg. No alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.
(PHOTOS) NCHS Mustangs practice in Casper ahead of first game of new season
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Mustangs are hard at work this week preparing for their first game of the 2022 season. The opening games throughout Wyoming will take place this Friday, Aug. 26. NCHS will be on the road, meeting Laramie on their home field. Crosstown rival Kelly Walsh High School will host Rock Springs at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Plans expand: WYO Complex looking to build new $31M indoor sports facility in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, people with the nonprofit organization WYO Complex updated the City Council on plans to construct a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center. While initially envisioned as a two-court facility, Jessica Hastings with WYO Complex said the project scope has grown to...
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
City selects Mountain West for $1.01M project as fiber-optic race speeds up in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated agreement with a staff proposal to work with Mountain West Technologies to provide fiber internet cabling to 17 city facilities. While the proposed $1,013,618 agreement awaits formal approval during a regular City Council meeting, the offer Mountain West provided...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/17/22–8/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 17 through Aug. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
(PHOTOS) Mustard Seed creates stylish new home base in Casper’s downtown core
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mustard Seed might have been one of Casper’s unintentionally hidden gems at their previous location inside a former bar in the historic Hotel Virginia on 2nd and Market. Although their new downtown location at 117 E. 2nd St. is just a few blocks away...
Economic report: Casper jobs increase, home prices up 13.6%, sales tax collections up 19.5%
CASPER, Wyo. — A new Casper Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Natrona County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Casper Economic Indicators...
