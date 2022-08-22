Read full article on original website
Billings Clinic CEO steps down
Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner has resigned his position, effective immediately, the hospital announced Friday.
House, fence catch on fire in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Remember Jamba Juice? The Last One in Montana is Hidden in Billings
My memory is a little foggy, but it seems like at one point in time there were Jamba Juice franchises everywhere. Founded by a 26-year-old college student in San Luis Obisbo, CA in 1990, at one point there were over 800 of these wildly popular, relatively healthy smoothie locations nationwide according to Mashed.com.
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day
August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
Fentanyl Overdoses Are on The Rise in Billings According to BPD
More disheartening news about fentanyl. Just days after Montana's top law official, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, met with politicians and various drug enforcement agencies to address the press about fentanyl (link below), we get more bad news regarding the powerful drug that continues to flood Montana. The blue pills shown above are non-pharmaceutical fentanyl from a recent confiscation in Billings. Illicit fentanyl pills can come in many different colors.
15 suspected fentanyl overdoses reported in Billings area
AG Knudsen is alerting Yellowstone County because of a recent spike in overdoses in Billings. Over an eight-day period, 15 suspected overdoses – one fatal – were reported in the Billings area. Five of those overdoses happened in a single day. The overdoses are suspected to be fentanyl-related...
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
Montana voting rights trial moves into second week; state lawmaker testifies
It's Day 7 of a voting rights trial in Montana, in which a Yellowstone County judge is hearing arguments over three new voting laws passed during the 2021 Legislative Session.
This Noisy Montana Bug’s Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane
I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
Win Tickets: Modern Rock Orchestra Coming to Billings This Fall
I'm not sure how many of you rockers out there are into the symphony, but what if I told you that you could witness a group of extremely talented rock musicians, performing some of the biggest rock songs of all time, alongside an orchestra? That sounds pretty awesome to me. Modern Rock Orchestra performed at sold-out shows in Bozeman and Billings last summer, and it's coming back to the Magic City in October at the Babcock Theater.
Billings shooting sends man to hospital
Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
Butte’s Tim Montana Rockin’ Billings, Great Falls This Week
It seems like every time Tim Montana launches a new song he gets national attention on Fox & Friends, typically with his fellow Butte native Rob O'Neill riding sidekick. He can easily fill his schedule with shows all over the country, but Tim Montana always likes coming home to Montana.
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
Billings Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Downtown
A suspect in a downtown Billings shooting that happened early this morning (Thursday) is still on the loose. According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the area of Division Street and Lewis Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:15 am Thursday (8/25). When officers...
Workers still cleaning up Yellowstone gas spill
Workers continue to cleanup the gas spill after a fuel truck rolled over on U.S. Highway 191 in Yellowstone National Park. In the early morning hours of Aug.19, the tanker lost control and rolled over near mile marker 16, according to a press release from the Public Affairs Office. An...
