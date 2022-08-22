Vail Resorts’ $13M offer for labor lawsuit settlement receives final approval in California court

Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Drivers Worry State's New License Plate Ruling Could Lead to Profiling
"This could give police carte blanche to pull over any car that has any kind of covering," said Sara Rose, deputy legal director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania.
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower court ruling issued hours earlier, in which Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish rejected thousands of signatures and said the initiative fell 1,458 signatures short of the 238,000 required to qualify for the ballot. The judge’s Friday ruling reversed his own decision from a day earlier after the Supreme Court asked him to explain how he concluded that the initiative had enough valid signatures to qualify. The Supreme Court’s ruling is the last word in a weeks-long battle between initiative backers and opponents. Critics, led by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, succeeded in knocking off enough qualifying signatures for the measure to barely fail. Lawyers supporting the initiative had urged the Supreme Court to allow the measure to reach voters, saying Mikitish violated the law by letting challengers throw out more signatures than allowed.
Two Montana brother plead guilty to felony charges stemming from Jan. 6 riot in D.C.
Two Montana brothers pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election. Joshua Calvin Hughes, […] The post Two Montana brother plead guilty to felony charges stemming from Jan. 6 riot in D.C. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Democrats pitch 'ideal candidate' for President Joe Biden's first national monument
Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, if created, would be the nation's 130th protected area but first since Kentucky's Camp Nelson in 2018.
Comments / 0