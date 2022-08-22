Ohio man seriously injured by boat propeller on Norris Lake

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An Ohio man was seriously injured after a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County on Friday, Aug. 20.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Sgt. Roy Smith said that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was renting a personal watercraft when he hit a pontoon boat in the Cedar Creek area of Norris Lake.

The crash caused the man to be thrown from the watercraft and hit the motor and the propeller of the pontoon board.

The man suffered serious lacerations, according to Smith. He was taken on a medical evacuation helicopter to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The incident is currently being investigated by TWRA.

