The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 23,504 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 27 more than on Monday, and a total of 1,932,796 tests conducted. The Health Department is also now reporting positive self-test results that have been submitted through their online portal. They say there are 6 new positive self-test results for a total of 3,566 submitted.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO