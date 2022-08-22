Read full article on original website
Two violent Broome County felons headed to state prison
Today, the Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.
Officials ponder adding pod at Tompkins County Jail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A short-term expense for potentially long-term savings. Tompkins County officials are pondering the construction of a pod at the county jail. Legislator Rich John says it would be worth the price. He adds the structure would give the jail more flexibility. Officials say a maximum...
August 23 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 23,504 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 27 more than on Monday, and a total of 1,932,796 tests conducted. The Health Department is also now reporting positive self-test results that have been submitted through their online portal. They say there are 6 new positive self-test results for a total of 3,566 submitted.
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
Oneonta woman sentenced for drug trafficking
Last week, an Oneonta woman was sentenced to serve 70 months (almost 6 years) in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.
Chemung County Jail contraband amnesty program ‘proving successful’: Sheriff
In an effort to protect staff and inmates at the Chemung County Jail, the Chemung County Sheriff's Office started a contraband amnesty program, collecting illegal drugs and other items in a drop box since last spring.
Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children. The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the […]
Two arrested for welfare fraud in Burdett
Two people in Burdett have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in public benefits, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
Elmira Correctional inmates injured in fights with makeshift weapons
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple inmates were injured in fights with makeshift weapons at Elmira Correctional Facility last week, according to the NYS Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association. The weapons included a rock-filled sock and a ceramic blade attached to a pen. The first fight happened on August 19 when an inmate hit another […]
Felons Plead Guilty to Violent Felony Offenses
Two people from Binghamton have pleaded guilty to separate violent felony offenses. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Amanda R. Hoyt and Joel G. Valdes-Pica entered a plea of guilty to Attempted Burglary and Attempted Robbery respectively. Hoyt pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary in the 2nd degree after she...
Habitat building first Danby house
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is building its first Danby house in the town’s White Hawk Ecovillage. White Hawk Ecovillage is a community that is dedicated to living in an environmentally sustainable manner. The village has been in communication with the local Habitat for Humanity for years, discussing a potential partnership to make owning a home in their community more affordable.
Organization teams with local barber shops to provide free back-to-school haircuts
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers is teaming up with barber shops in Broome and Tioga counties to provide boys with new haircuts before they return to the classroom.
Monroe County man arrested at WGI for forcible touching of a minor
A Fairport man was arrested this past weekend for Forcible Touching during NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
Burglary investigation underway at Cornell dorm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary at a college dormitory. Cornell Police received a report from residents at Cascadilla Hall who claim they had items stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 Wednesday morning. The suspect or suspects entered the unlocked room and made away with a Nintendo Switch Console, controllers, and a charger.
Athens Area School, Pennsylvania State Police investigating hazing of student athletes
The Athens Area School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple bullying and hazing incidents against student-athletes throughout the summer, according to a statement from the school district.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 21
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. New York State Police have identified the human remains found in a remote area of Morris. Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, was found August 2nd. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is ongoing, according to a police media release. Authorities have called this case a murder investigation.
Broome Beach Bash scheduled for Saturday
Nathaniel Cole Park will host Broome County's first-ever Beach Bash this Saturday, August 27th.
Delaware County Man Drowns in Otsego County
A Delaware County man has died after drowning in the Susquehanna River. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, first responders responded to the river in the 2000 block of State Highway 7 in the town of Otego just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Brian M....
Webb wins Democratic primary for 52nd State Senate seat
Former Binghamton City Councilwoman Lea Webb is on to the general election following a resounding victory over Ithaca attorney Leslie Danks Burke in the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
