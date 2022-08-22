ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

whcuradio.com

Officials ponder adding pod at Tompkins County Jail

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A short-term expense for potentially long-term savings. Tompkins County officials are pondering the construction of a pod at the county jail. Legislator Rich John says it would be worth the price. He adds the structure would give the jail more flexibility. Officials say a maximum...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
14850.com

August 23 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 23,504 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 27 more than on Monday, and a total of 1,932,796 tests conducted. The Health Department is also now reporting positive self-test results that have been submitted through their online portal. They say there are 6 new positive self-test results for a total of 3,566 submitted.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Government
whcuradio.com

Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children. The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Correctional inmates injured in fights with makeshift weapons

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple inmates were injured in fights with makeshift weapons at Elmira Correctional Facility last week, according to the NYS Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association. The weapons included a rock-filled sock and a ceramic blade attached to a pen. The first fight happened on August 19 when an inmate hit another […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Felons Plead Guilty to Violent Felony Offenses

Two people from Binghamton have pleaded guilty to separate violent felony offenses. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Amanda R. Hoyt and Joel G. Valdes-Pica entered a plea of guilty to Attempted Burglary and Attempted Robbery respectively. Hoyt pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary in the 2nd degree after she...
BINGHAMTON, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Habitat building first Danby house

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is building its first Danby house in the town’s White Hawk Ecovillage. White Hawk Ecovillage is a community that is dedicated to living in an environmentally sustainable manner. The village has been in communication with the local Habitat for Humanity for years, discussing a potential partnership to make owning a home in their community more affordable.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Burglary investigation underway at Cornell dorm

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary at a college dormitory. Cornell Police received a report from residents at Cascadilla Hall who claim they had items stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 Wednesday morning. The suspect or suspects entered the unlocked room and made away with a Nintendo Switch Console, controllers, and a charger.
ITHACA, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 21

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. New York State Police have identified the human remains found in a remote area of Morris. Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, was found August 2nd. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is ongoing, according to a police media release. Authorities have called this case a murder investigation.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Man Drowns in Otsego County

A Delaware County man has died after drowning in the Susquehanna River. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, first responders responded to the river in the 2000 block of State Highway 7 in the town of Otego just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Brian M....
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

