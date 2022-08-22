Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Active-duty airmen to drive some Anchorage school buses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District suffering a shortage of bus drivers, active-duty airmen will now be called into action behind the wheel. In a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon, Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said that four airmen with the 673rd Logistics Readiness Squadron will drive buses beginning Sept. 1.
alaskasnewssource.com
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair. This is the seventh time John Baum has come to Alaska to show off his vintage collection with the other members of the Antique Power Club of Alaska. In tow with him this year is his 1939 Sears Roebuck - but that’s not his only tractor.
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy officially breaks ground on Knik-Goose Bay Road project
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - The people living and working along Knik-Goose Bay Road will see significant safety upgrades along the highway with the official start of Phase One of the Knik-Goose Bay Road Reconstruction project. According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office, the project will reconstruct KGB into a four-lane separated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Wolverines training camp
Recent Dental Hygienist graduates in Alaska are reporting around a 3 month wait-time in receiving their practicing licensing. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Updated: 5 hours ago. Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River. Palmer courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fishing Report: Searching for silvers at Bird Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The salmon fishing season is starting to slow down across the state, but you can still find some chrome in the tributaries of the Turnagain Arm. It is no secret that fishing is a big draw for tourists to come to visit Alaska, but this trip to Bird Creek made that evident.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dental hygienist grads waiting months for licensing due to staff shortages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Recent Dental Hygienist program graduates in Alaska are reporting around a three-month wait time to receive their practicing license. According to the Alaska Division Of Corporations, Businesses and Professional Learning, the delayed wait time occurring right now is not uncommon. The division has faced a 30% vacancy rate over the last year. The staff shortage impacts how many applications they are able to review over a period of time.
alaskasnewssource.com
Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
RELATED PEOPLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly overturns Mayor Bronson’s vetoes during special meeting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Numerous community projects that had been vetoed by Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson earlier this month will receive the previously designated American Rescue Plan Act funding after the Anchorage Assembly voted to override all 10 line-item vetoes. “It’s a new day begun,” said Alaska Black Caucus President/CEO...
alaskalandmine.com
Joe Gerace announces new position at Gerace University following departure from Anchorage Health Department
Earlier this month, Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace resigned his post following a string of allegations that Gerace had fabricated much of his resume, including key information about his education and military service. Gerace, who led Anchorage’s homelessness response, was subsequently accused of fantasizing about shooting homeless people.
Government Technology
Groups Demand Progress on Anchorage Police Body Cams
(TNS) — Alaska civil rights organizations are demanding action on long-delayed body cameras for Anchorage police officers, a voter-approved priority that still lacks an official start date. Anchorage residents approved the technology during an April 2021 election with the expectation that police would likely be wearing cameras by the...
sewardjournal.com
Anchorage man’s 14-pounder defends top prize in rainy salmon derby
Another Seward Silver Salmon Derby is in the books. Cloudy skies and rain were not able to keep anglers from the derby’s 67th outing, nor did the salmon keep their distance. At 14.59 pounds, this year’s winning fish beat last year’s winner by a significant margin, as well as the heaviest 2020 fish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
msn.com
Alaska Airlines adds new route to Anchorage from Paine Field in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Alaska Airlines is adding a new route from Paine Field in Everett. The airline is introducing nonstop flights between Everett and Anchorage, Alaska, with service set to begin at the end of November. Tickets for those flights are on sale now. There are currently two flights...
alaskasnewssource.com
Update on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting in Anchorage
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
kdll.org
Nikiski farm cultivates cherry-growing experiment
Michael O’Brien likes a challenge. That’s why O’Brien Garden and Trees in Nikiski is what he calls an experimental farm — he tries out different varieties of fruits until he figures out what works. “Once I succeed, as my children always say: ‘Dad, you just figured...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer man found guilty on murder, robbery, firearm charges related partly to 2016 double homicide
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job. Teachers and the director of an Anchorage daycare center are fired after investigators say they hit the children, fell asleep on the job and called kids derogatory names. The investigation centered around the Southcentral Foundation Employee Family Center located at 4145 Tudor Centre Drive in Anchorage. It’s staffed by KinderCare, a national company composed of providers who pride themselves on providing exceptional children services.
TravelPulse
Alaska Airlines Adding New Flights Between Anchorage and Pacific Northwest
Alaska Airlines announced it would add new daily, nonstop service between Everett, Washington, and Anchorage, Alaska, starting on November 30. Tickets for the flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport are now available on the airline’s official website. The new nonstop flights will be...
People
College-Bound Couple Killed in Fiery Crash Allegedly Caused by Drunk U.S. Soldier in Alaska
A young couple set to start college in the fall were killed in a blazing car crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated military man. According to the Anchorage Police Department, 18-year-old Amelia Nowak and 20-year-old Derek Duerr were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a pickup truck — allegedly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a successful opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair, the fairgrounds were eerily quiet Tuesday morning. Booths were boarded up, tents were tied down, and what was once a bustling carnival midway now sits empty - but the rides will fire back up Thursday morning.
Comments / 0