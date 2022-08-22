Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified.
Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.”
The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive.
Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
