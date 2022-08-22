ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified.

Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.”

The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive.

Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

