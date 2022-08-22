SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may not be trafficked to provide sex but they may be building our houses and offices, cooking our food or cleaning our buildings. “Maybe you can see a quiet city but behind it are human trafficking cases. Every day there is exploitation, racism and (Visa contract abuses),” said Carmen Vega, who works with the Naomi Project in Sioux Falls.

