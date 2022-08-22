Read full article on original website
kynt1450.com
Ambulance Called to Yankton High School
An ambulance was called to Yankton High School today around 9:30. Dispatch traffic at the time indicated that the call was for a student who suffered a negative reaction to medication. Yankton Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the sick student was taken out of the school.
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela; student loan forgiveness; first day of school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. Heinz was airlifted and died in a Rapid City hospital Saturday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce supports Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce announced it will support Constitutional Amendment D ahead of the 2022 election. Constitutional Amendment D would expand Medicaid in South Dakota. The chamber said its board of directors adopted a position of support and urges members to vote “yes.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
How prevalent is CRT in SD K-12 education?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In April of this year, Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order directing the Department of Education to review all policies, guidance, and content to weed out what the governor deems “inherently divisive concepts.”. After months of reviewing and several inquiries from KELOLAND...
KELOLAND TV
Naomi Project helps exploited and trafficked labor in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may not be trafficked to provide sex but they may be building our houses and offices, cooking our food or cleaning our buildings. “Maybe you can see a quiet city but behind it are human trafficking cases. Every day there is exploitation, racism and (Visa contract abuses),” said Carmen Vega, who works with the Naomi Project in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Steering future truckers online
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Becoming a professional truck driver in South Dakota has now become as convenient as reaching for your cell phone. The South Dakota Trucking Association has developed an online course people can take that will help them along the way toward securing their commercial driver license. This new online coursework could help address a nationwide shortage of truckers.
KELOLAND TV
Southern Cliff Ave is back open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular now performing outpatient surgeries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Procedures are now underway at a new private vascular practice in Sioux Falls. Four long-time local surgeons opened Dakota Vascular on August 1st and are now performing outpatient procedures at their new Sioux Falls facility. “As far as surgeries go, it’s the best one...
KELOLAND TV
Man guilty in 2019 murder; sheep hit at Custer State Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather!. A Minnehaha County jury has found Max Bolden guilty of first-degree murder. Bolden shot and killed Benjamin Donahue in downtown Sioux Falls in October of 2019.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
Eman Miller: The Sioux Falls skating phenom
If you've lived in the Sioux Falls area over the past four years or so, you've probably seen a young man dazzling people around town with his smooth skating.
Spike in Crime Has Sioux Falls Residents Getting Home Security
With crime on the rise seemingly everywhere these days, police are relying on surveillance cameras more and more as a method to help them solve a number of the crimes being committed. Over the past week alone, here in Sioux Falls, two different homicides were committed. As Dakota News Now...
KELOLAND TV
Brandon Valley High School expands footprint
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley High School is starting the new year under construction. Brandon Valley High School is in the process of adding 21 classrooms and 35,000-square feet to its footprint. “This project is critically important for us as we plan to have one high school over...
KELOLAND TV
New mural pops up in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new piece of art in Downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a mural that calls for peace from gun violence. Artist Kyle Holbrook has been traveling around the United States and 43 countries as part of the Gun Violence Awareness Tour. He has lost many friends and family members to gun violence. He says his goal is to use art as a way to connect people on issues.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford breaks ground on Virtual Care Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health broke ground on a 60,000 square foot Virtual Care Center Tuesday, part of its $350 million virtual care initiative that began last year thanks to T. Denny Sanford. “Your landmark gift of $350 million is going to allow this organization to make...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police aware of an increase in gun violence
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Years ago, a shooting in Sioux Falls was a rare thing, but it’s becoming a much more common event. A recent uptick in crimes involving guns has police investigators busy in Sioux Falls. Early Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls police rushed to a northeast...
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily
An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
