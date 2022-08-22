ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Lyell Avenue at Glide Street in Rochester.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. They attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim, but they were not successful.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene. Investigators say the pedestrian was hit while crossing the street against the green light. They do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.

Police called it a “tragic accident.” The victim was 37, but has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 7

Quiet no more
4d ago

Praying for this young mans family as well as the driver of the vehicle. Devastating for all involved. 💔

