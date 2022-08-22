Jordan Marshall edges out Corey Smith as fans' choice as nation's best high school running back
The pair of 5-foot-11 speedsters ran away from the competition, with the Ohio junior finishing just on top of the Wisconsin junior
The voting came down to the wire between a couple of Crusaders in SBLive's all-for-fun fan competition to choose the best running back in the country .
Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) Crusaders junior Jordan Marshall, who had a huge Week 1 against Massillon on Friday, took first with 38,953 votes, edging out Catholic Memorial (Wisconsin) Crusaders junior Corey Smith, who had 37,734.
Here were our write-ups on each player :
Ohio: Jordan Marshall, Archbishop Moeller, jr.
Marshall rushed for 1,155 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 427 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore for the state semifinalist Crusaders . The offers are already piling up for the 5-foot-11, 195-pound speedster, including Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee.
Wisconsin: Corey Smith, Catholic Memorial, jr.
Smith rushed for 1,130 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore for undefeated Catholic Memorial, averaging a whopping 11.8 yards per carry. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster is a big-play machine who still has two more years of high school football to get stronger and faster as Power Five schools line up for his services.
