Jordan Marshall edges out Corey Smith as fans' choice as nation's best high school running back

The pair of 5-foot-11 speedsters ran away from the competition, with the Ohio junior finishing just on top of the Wisconsin junior

Jordan Marshall photo by Jeff Harwell

The voting came down to the wire between a couple of Crusaders in SBLive's all-for-fun fan competition to choose the best running back in the country .

Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) Crusaders junior Jordan Marshall, who had a huge Week 1 against Massillon on Friday, took first with 38,953 votes, edging out Catholic Memorial (Wisconsin) Crusaders junior Corey Smith, who had 37,734.

Here were our write-ups on each player :

Ohio: Jordan Marshall, Archbishop Moeller, jr.

Marshall rushed for 1,155 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 427 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore for the state semifinalist Crusaders . The offers are already piling up for the 5-foot-11, 195-pound speedster, including Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee.

Wisconsin: Corey Smith, Catholic Memorial, jr.

Smith rushed for 1,130 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore for undefeated Catholic Memorial, averaging a whopping 11.8 yards per carry. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster is a big-play machine who still has two more years of high school football to get stronger and faster as Power Five schools line up for his services.