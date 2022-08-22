Read full article on original website
11 of the most popular new bars + restaurants in Birmingham that opened this summer
If you’re like me, you’re probably finding it hard to keep up with all of the new restaurants in Birmingham opening in Birmingham. To make your search for the city’s hottest new eateries easier, here are 11 of the most popular spots that opened in Birmingham in June, July and August, in no particular order.
Celebrating National Dog Day—Sam’s ULTIMATE day in the life in The Magic City [PHOTOS]
Happy National Dog Day, Birmingham! To celebrate, we’re tagging along with one of our content producer’s dogs, Sam, for the perfect day in the life of a dog in Bham. Let’s do it!. Morning coffee at Red Mountain Expresso. Obviously, we have to start the day off...
If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one
It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
7 local beauty businesses that will have you looking and feeling your best this fall [GIVEAWAY]
It’s almost fall here in Birmingham and what better time than now to do a little self care? Check out these 7 locally-owned beauty businesses that span everything from hair and lashes to nails, makeup and more. Psst—read to the end to find out how you can win $150...
Carrigan’s Mountain Brook + 3 other businesses that have closed this month
While the restaurant industry in Birmingham evolves, more and more restaurants are finding themselves looking for another adventure or have no option but to close their doors. Here are four Birmingham businesses that have closed this month, including Carrigan’s Mountain Brook. 1. Golden Rule BBQ | Trussville. After the...
35 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Aug. 26-28
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 35 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Liza Roitman at 205-427-2247 or...
Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville
Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
Freshwater Land Trust’s Hugh Kaul Trail is complete + fundraising concert TONIGHT, Aug. 26
Birmingham, we know how you should get around downtown—walking or biking on the Hugh Kaul Trail. On August 26, Freshwater Land Trust officially opened the last segment of the trail, extending from Avondale’s 41st Street to historic Continental Gin. Keep reading to learn all the details about this trail and what’s next for Freshwater Land Trust.
We tried some of the most popular donuts in Birmingham + picked our favorites [VIDEO]
We are always looking for The Magic City’s best eats, so it was about time our team tried some of the most popular donuts in Birmingham to find our favorites. We tried glazed donuts from three hot spots across town. Tag along as we try them out and watch the video to see it for yourself.
Now the Weekend: film, folk, jazz + culture festivals—Aug. 26-28
It’s Friday, Birmingham! You know what that means—we have a full schedule of events for the days ahead. Here are some fun happenings you’ll want to check out this weekend, August 26-28. Music, movies + more. Enjoy live music for the whole family at Birmingham Folk Fest...
Your guide to the ultimate Trussville City Fest experience, September 10
Get pumped, because Trussville City Fest is back, Saturday, September 10. Presented by Trussville Gas & Water, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before with more food, music and city-filled fun. Follow our seven-stop guide for everything you need to see and do during this special event for the ultimate City Fest experience.
6 don’t-miss weekend events + National Dog Day—Aug. 26-28
Having trouble making weekend plans? We’re here to help. From National Dog Day to Sidewalk Film Festival, there’s never a dull moment in Birmingham. Here’s what happening August 26-28. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Top Event: Sidewalk Film Festival...
Fun + FREE events at The Market at Pepper Place
The Market at Pepper Place is the ultimate destination for locally-grown produce and handcrafted goods, but that’s not all. Thanks to sponsorships from local businesses and organizations like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, you can enjoy free Pepper Place events and wellness days. Keep reading to see what’s in store.
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
domino
When This Family of 5 Packed Up for Birmingham, They Took Brooklyn With Them
It was the porches that ultimately sold Alice Callahan Thompson on her family’s Birmingham, Alabama, home. They weren’t particularly palatial and they didn’t come with a fancy swing—it was simply the idea of sitting on them that she liked. After living in New York City for close to two decades, the actor, model, and advocate and her husband, Kyser, president of marketing consultancy Now What, had grown accustomed to lounging on a stoop or balcony as they indulged in one of their favorite pastimes: people watching. “From the Black Lives Matter protests to the Polish man playing his accordion in the park, there was so much to see,” recalls Alice. Of course, the view is a little different in their Birmingham neighborhood. From the screened-in space out back, Alice can watch her two eldest, Timothy (7) and Rosemary (5), playing in the yard as Kyser smokes meat on the grill, while the front veranda is the best spot to catch runners and cyclists jetting by. “It’s not the same, but at least I’m still seeing people,” she says.
birminghammommy.com
Birmingham Consignment Sales, Fall 2022
It’s everyone’s favorite time of year! Consignment time!! Whether you’re selling or buying there are plenty of sales to choose from! Here’s your list of Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this fall!. Birmingham Consignment Sales. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United Methodist Church. Friday,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
What’s in season at Birmingham farmers’ markets for late summer + 3 amazing cocktail recipes
Summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean you have to let the deliciousness of fresh produce and the fun of creative cocktails end. We’ve got you covered with what’s in season at farmers’ markets for late summer and three amazing cocktail recipes made with Bushwacker Spirits, the Alabama-founded “beach in a bottle”.
thehomewoodstar.com
Homewood businesses up for Retailer of the Year
Several businesses with locations in Homewood have been nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards, including Ashley Mac’s, Susan Gordon Pottery and Cookie Fix, among others. “It feels amazing,” said Amy Jason, owner of Cookie Fix. “I’m very proud of our team and what we’ve done in the...
vestaviavoice.com
Whale of a Sale to be in-person for the first time in 2 years
The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church’s annual Whale of a Sale event is returning to the city this fall on Sept. 22. The twice-yearly sale hosted in the fall and spring is a fundraiser for the church’s Vestavia Day School, the church’s day care. This month’s Whale...
