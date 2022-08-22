ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one

It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hero Doughnuts now open in Trussville

Hero Doughnuts & Buns opened its Trussville location this week on Main Street, U.S. 11, next to the new Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which opened earlier this month. Hero employees said Tuesday was the official opening day in Trussville, after a soft opening last week. Coffee, craft doughnuts, breakfast buns and burgers are on the menu.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Your guide to the ultimate Trussville City Fest experience, September 10

Get pumped, because Trussville City Fest is back, Saturday, September 10. Presented by Trussville Gas & Water, this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever before with more food, music and city-filled fun. Follow our seven-stop guide for everything you need to see and do during this special event for the ultimate City Fest experience.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

6 don’t-miss weekend events + National Dog Day—Aug. 26-28

Having trouble making weekend plans? We’re here to help. From National Dog Day to Sidewalk Film Festival, there’s never a dull moment in Birmingham. Here’s what happening August 26-28. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Top Event: Sidewalk Film Festival...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Fun + FREE events at The Market at Pepper Place

The Market at Pepper Place is the ultimate destination for locally-grown produce and handcrafted goods, but that’s not all. Thanks to sponsorships from local businesses and organizations like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, you can enjoy free Pepper Place events and wellness days. Keep reading to see what’s in store.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
domino

When This Family of 5 Packed Up for Birmingham, They Took Brooklyn With Them

It was the porches that ultimately sold Alice Callahan Thompson on her family’s Birmingham, Alabama, home. They weren’t particularly palatial and they didn’t come with a fancy swing—it was simply the idea of sitting on them that she liked. After living in New York City for close to two decades, the actor, model, and advocate and her husband, Kyser, president of marketing consultancy Now What, had grown accustomed to lounging on a stoop or balcony as they indulged in one of their favorite pastimes: people watching. “From the Black Lives Matter protests to the Polish man playing his accordion in the park, there was so much to see,” recalls Alice. Of course, the view is a little different in their Birmingham neighborhood. From the screened-in space out back, Alice can watch her two eldest, Timothy (7) and Rosemary (5), playing in the yard as Kyser smokes meat on the grill, while the front veranda is the best spot to catch runners and cyclists jetting by. “It’s not the same, but at least I’m still seeing people,” she says.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Birmingham Consignment Sales, Fall 2022

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year! Consignment time!! Whether you’re selling or buying there are plenty of sales to choose from! Here’s your list of Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this fall!. Birmingham Consignment Sales. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United Methodist Church. Friday,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Homewood businesses up for Retailer of the Year

Several businesses with locations in Homewood have been nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year Awards, including Ashley Mac’s, Susan Gordon Pottery and Cookie Fix, among others. “It feels amazing,” said Amy Jason, owner of Cookie Fix. “I’m very proud of our team and what we’ve done in the...
HOMEWOOD, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Whale of a Sale to be in-person for the first time in 2 years

The Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church’s annual Whale of a Sale event is returning to the city this fall on Sept. 22. The twice-yearly sale hosted in the fall and spring is a fundraiser for the church’s Vestavia Day School, the church’s day care. This month’s Whale...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

