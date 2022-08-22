ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser

An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
INTERNET
defpen

BeReal Nears Eight Million Daily Active Users, Climbs App Store Charts

A new social media craze is steadily captivating more and more of the digital world. Positioned as the antithesis of Instagram, BeReal reportedly pulled 7.9 million daily active users in July. Recent figures from The Information mark a 295% user increase from January and a 78,900% jump from March 2021. The app’s recent boost in popularity has allowed it to crawl into the App Store top 10 while raising $600 million in funding.
CELL PHONES
Parents Magazine

How To Turn Off Your 'Precise Location' on Instagram

As a modern parent, a smartphone can be an incredible tool for keeping the chaos of raising a family relatively smooth. With a few quick swipes and taps, you can schedule that dentist appointment, order another pair of sneakers, and share your latest photos with friends and family. But while we may love—and heavily rely on—our phones to run our worlds, how many among us remember to check the settings every time there's a new system update?
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Tiktok#Fp Movement Asap
Tyla

Women urged to turn off 'creepy' Instagram location feature ASAP

Women are being urged to turn off a little-known 'creepy' location feature on Instagram that could be putting their safety in serious danger. While the app's location tagging feature is popular, what few people don't know is that it can give people access to your 'Precise Location' if you're not careful.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

iPhone’s Precise Location Feature Isn’t New, But There Is A Way To Turn It Off

IPhone users, you might want to check your Settings, because there’s a location feature you may not have noticed. During the week of Aug. 22, people on Twitter began to share screenshots what was being referred to as a new option called “Precise Location.” According Apple, the company has used precise location in its Location Services for several years. In fact, the tech giant only introduced the ability to choose an approximate location when it released the iOS 14 update in 2020 — and that’s when the “Precise Location” toggle became available in your iPhone’s Settings. Which apps need your precise location is up to you, and here’s what you need to know about how to turn off precise location on an iPhone to customize your Location Services.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Parade

TikTok Users Turn to Costco as Their New Fashion Destination

The latest trends on TikTok are constantly changing at the speed of lightning, with the newest hype being Costco bargain clothing!. That's right—users on the platform are turning to the wholesale retailer to find great deals on designer clothes with prices that they can't find anywhere else. Shoppers tend...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy