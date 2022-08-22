IPhone users, you might want to check your Settings, because there’s a location feature you may not have noticed. During the week of Aug. 22, people on Twitter began to share screenshots what was being referred to as a new option called “Precise Location.” According Apple, the company has used precise location in its Location Services for several years. In fact, the tech giant only introduced the ability to choose an approximate location when it released the iOS 14 update in 2020 — and that’s when the “Precise Location” toggle became available in your iPhone’s Settings. Which apps need your precise location is up to you, and here’s what you need to know about how to turn off precise location on an iPhone to customize your Location Services.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO