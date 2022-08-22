Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
What is the social media app ‘BeReal” and why is it surging in popularity?
Young Woman Using Smart Phone PhotoPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “It’s like humane tech. [BeReal] attempts to free us from what we’re trying to get away from, yet they still are able to hook in many ways. I think it’s refreshing and ironic,” said Matt Klein, a cultural theorist and brand consultant, per Polygon.
BeReal Nears Eight Million Daily Active Users, Climbs App Store Charts
A new social media craze is steadily captivating more and more of the digital world. Positioned as the antithesis of Instagram, BeReal reportedly pulled 7.9 million daily active users in July. Recent figures from The Information mark a 295% user increase from January and a 78,900% jump from March 2021. The app’s recent boost in popularity has allowed it to crawl into the App Store top 10 while raising $600 million in funding.
Parents Magazine
How To Turn Off Your 'Precise Location' on Instagram
As a modern parent, a smartphone can be an incredible tool for keeping the chaos of raising a family relatively smooth. With a few quick swipes and taps, you can schedule that dentist appointment, order another pair of sneakers, and share your latest photos with friends and family. But while we may love—and heavily rely on—our phones to run our worlds, how many among us remember to check the settings every time there's a new system update?
Women urged to turn off 'creepy' Instagram location feature ASAP
Women are being urged to turn off a little-known 'creepy' location feature on Instagram that could be putting their safety in serious danger. While the app's location tagging feature is popular, what few people don't know is that it can give people access to your 'Precise Location' if you're not careful.
After using the 'anti-social media' app BeReal for 5 months, I'm convinced any clone by Instagram won't be able to replicate its authenticity
Instagram is internally testing a feature called "IG Candid" that gives users two minutes a day to post a candid photo taken with a dual-camera.
komando.com
Tech Refresh: Most invasive home tech, Facebook dangers, new Google tricks
Your privacy could be in danger if you have any smart home devices. In this episode, learn new Google tricks, keyboard shortcuts and a few Facebook dangers. Also, here’s why you should never use in-app browsers. (If you put your info in them, you’re in big trouble!)
Elite Daily
iPhone’s Precise Location Feature Isn’t New, But There Is A Way To Turn It Off
IPhone users, you might want to check your Settings, because there’s a location feature you may not have noticed. During the week of Aug. 22, people on Twitter began to share screenshots what was being referred to as a new option called “Precise Location.” According Apple, the company has used precise location in its Location Services for several years. In fact, the tech giant only introduced the ability to choose an approximate location when it released the iOS 14 update in 2020 — and that’s when the “Precise Location” toggle became available in your iPhone’s Settings. Which apps need your precise location is up to you, and here’s what you need to know about how to turn off precise location on an iPhone to customize your Location Services.
