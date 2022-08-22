ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

wvlt.tv

Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A third person was charged in a 2021 North Knox County murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. Jason Flenniken, 40, was indicted on a felony murder charge for a shooting that took place in December 2021. Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, had previously been charged.
wvlt.tv

KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
wvlt.tv

Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’

Maryville visits Powell and Farragut at West are among key games in the season’s 2nd week. THP identifies victim from third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown. Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday.
Public Safety
hardknoxwire.com

Knoxville police investigate catnapping of feline friend

When asked to name man’s best four-legged friends, most people would reflexively answer, “That’s easy — dogs.”. Justin Cummings of Knoxville, however, would respectfully disagree. His closest friend and constant companion is a furry feline named Lulu. “She’s my baby,” Cummings said Wednesday. “I would do...
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wvlt.tv

High schooler dies after drowning on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager from Jefferson County died after a drowning incident on Douglas Lake on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
wvlt.tv

One person drowns on Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
WBIR

Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide after Maryville condo fire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — First responders found two people dead in a suspected murder-suicide after responding to a condo fire early Saturday morning. Maryville investigators identified the two as Christina Costa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40, saying both had been shot. According to Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp,...
bbbtv12.com

Kingston Police Department Warns of Phone Scam

The Kingston Police Department has received complaints of a scam where a person is identifying themselves as a police officer with our agency and the phone number is showing up as the phone number for our agency, 865-376-2081. The Kingston Police Department will never call you asking for money or...
WATE

Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
