Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
The mystery of America's "Lost Sea" is that no one knows how large it really isAnita DurairajSweetwater, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground LakeThe Planking TravelerSweetwater, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
THP identifies victim from third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown
Maryville visits Powell and Farragut at West are among key games in the season’s 2nd week. Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’. What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors.
wvlt.tv
Third person charged in 2021 North Knox County murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A third person was charged in a 2021 North Knox County murder, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. Jason Flenniken, 40, was indicted on a felony murder charge for a shooting that took place in December 2021. Jessica Leann Hamlet, 35, and Joseph Adam Sparks, 47, had previously been charged.
Unknown suspects leave scene after Knoxville shooting, police say
A person was injured after a shooting on McConnell Street Thursday.
WATE
14-year-old boy dies at hospital after Douglas Lake drowning incident
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 14-year-old boy who was a student at Jefferson County High School has died after emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at Douglas Lake Thursday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. JCSO identified the boy as Tristan Eilers, 14, of White...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TBI offers reward for arrest of suspect in Morristown toddler’s death
A man suspected in a crash that killed a toddler at a Morristown home is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which has offered a cash reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
wvlt.tv
KCSO: Investigators do not think Walker Springs apartment fire intentionally set
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County fire investigators do not think the Aug. 16 fire at Walker Springs Apartments was set intentionally, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn told WVLT News Thursday. The fire broke out in Building J, jumping to Building K in a matter of...
Search continues for missing Tazewell man
Ralph Lee Clark was reported missing by his father in April 2022 in Tazewell, Tenn. according to police, who are now asking the public to help find him.
wvlt.tv
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
Maryville visits Powell and Farragut at West are among key games in the season’s 2nd week. THP identifies victim from third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown. Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday.
JCSO: Jefferson Co. High School student dies after drowning at Douglas Lake
WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified a teen who died Thursday night after rescue crews responded to a drowning at Douglas Lake. The JCSO said 14-year-old Tristan Eilers from White Pine died in the emergency room after first responders pulled him out of the water.
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County.
Knoxville woman arrested on ‘multitude of outstanding warrants,’ police say
Nyota Janeth faces nearly a dozen charges after thefts were reported at Knoxville gyms and a downtown restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hardknoxwire.com
Knoxville police investigate catnapping of feline friend
When asked to name man’s best four-legged friends, most people would reflexively answer, “That’s easy — dogs.”. Justin Cummings of Knoxville, however, would respectfully disagree. His closest friend and constant companion is a furry feline named Lulu. “She’s my baby,” Cummings said Wednesday. “I would do...
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal incident
A Morristown toddler who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday has been identified by his mother.
wvlt.tv
High schooler dies after drowning on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager from Jefferson County died after a drowning incident on Douglas Lake on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide after Maryville condo fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — First responders found two people dead in a suspected murder-suicide after responding to a condo fire early Saturday morning. Maryville investigators identified the two as Christina Costa, 41, and Sam Olea, 40, saying both had been shot. According to Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp,...
bbbtv12.com
Kingston Police Department Warns of Phone Scam
The Kingston Police Department has received complaints of a scam where a person is identifying themselves as a police officer with our agency and the phone number is showing up as the phone number for our agency, 865-376-2081. The Kingston Police Department will never call you asking for money or...
WATE
Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
Comments / 1