A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his "war" on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […]

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO