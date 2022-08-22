ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

With The Way Trump Is Hiring His Lawyers, An Enterprising 2L May Be His Next Representative

Trump has been charged with crimes more often than Rihanna has slid in my DMs. Yes, zero is a low bar, but anything above that number in charges is a reason to send out an S.O.S. Last week, I covered Trump’s… interesting decision to hire a lawyer who’s gotten a couple of musical acts out of their legal troubles. Given that his attorney made disparaging remarks about him not too long ago, I joked that the hire probably had a bit of desperation to it — must be hard for Trump to find lawyers willing to represent him at this point. According to the news, that joke had a bit of truth to it.
WaPo: White House Lawyer Told Archives That Trump Was Squirreling Away Docs While He Was In Office

Another day, another hugely damaging revelation about Trump’s deliberate removal (cough, cough theft) of government documents, as the Washington Post reveals that the National Archives (NARA) was already trying to retrieve material Donald Trump had squirreled away in his residence before he even left office. And they knew he had it because White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told them they should collect that stuff before Trump made off with it.
Washington State
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Robert Mueller
Donald Trump
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Congressional Responses To Dobbs

The Supreme Court released its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health on June 24, 2022. Within a little over a month of the release, a robust discussion developed within both Houses of Congress on whether there should be a legislative response to this decision. Congress is notorious for lots of discussion combined with little action. Based on Congress’s recent history, perhaps nothing will happen in response to the Court overturning the constitutional right to an abortion as established in 1973’s Roe v. Wade.
Humanitarian Crises Strike The Legal Profession

Kathryn and Joe sat down to talk about a couple of human interest stories in law. Joe discusses the story of AXDRAFT, a Ukraine-based legal tech provider (part of the Onit family) and its struggles and triumphs in the face of an ongoing humanitarian crisis, while Kathryn talks about an Afghan judge who fled the country with her law degree sewn into her clothes. All this and a brief chat about ILTACON.
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

“Google, class counsel to SCOTUS: Don’t waste your time on cy pres-only deals.” Alison Frankel’s “On the Case” from Reuters has this post. “State asks Wyoming Supreme Court to decide facts in abortion lawsuit”: Ellen Gerst of The Casper Star-Tribune has this report. “The...
Friday, August 26, 2022

“In First-Impression Case, Judge Ordered to Reconsider Former MIT Student’s Request to Proceed Anonymously in Title IX Suit”: Allison Dunn of Law.com has this report. And at “The Volokh Conspiracy,” Eugene Volokh has a post titled “1st Cir. Ruling Is Promising for Pseudonymity in Title IX Cases Alleging Biased Sex Assault Investigations.”
Morning Docket: 08.25.22

* Not showing some common decency to a mourning family is gonna cost ya. [AP]. * You might want to check the date you took those loans out before you rejoice at Biden’s loan forgiveness. [Reuters]. * Bad news if you’ve been thinking about starting a renewable energy startup...
Thursday, August 25, 2022

“Utah files suit challenging Biden’s monument restoration; At a combined 3.2 million acres, the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears monuments are too large to be responsibly managed, officials allege”: Brian Maffly of The Salt Lake Tribune has this report. And Kyle Dunphey of Deseret News reports that “Utah...
America's Elite Trial Lawyers (2022)

Before we get to that, we’ll discuss the NLJ’s methodology, which pored through hundreds of entries from plaintiffs firms across the country:. The awards recognize law firms’ outstanding plaintiffs work in a high-stakes bench or jury trial or in a major settlement. The winners must have scored a significant win during the contest period and must also be able to show an impressive track record of wins over the last three to five years. Firms must have devoted at least 50% of their litigation resources to plaintiffs work and shown innovative approaches to case resolution.
