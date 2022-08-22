Read full article on original website
The 10-year Treasury yield is back above 3% and that may spell another round of downward pressure for US stocks
The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed back above 3%, a level of pain for US stocks during 2022. The S&P 500 twice this year dropped for weeks after the bond yield surpassed 3%, said Bespoke Investment Group on Tuesday. "You can't fault equity investors for being uneasy given the moves...
ValueWalk
Markets Take A Dive In a Heartbeat
S&P 500 cratered, bonds confirmed, and market breadth took a dive. The advance-decline line is not really in a good shape, and the respite that‘s possibly shaping up for today (alternatively tomorrow) would offer an interesting point to add to shorts once it exhausts itself. Where to look for signs of weakness, which sectors then? It would be again broad-based, with more attention turning to real estate, financials, and not leaving healthcare or biotech unscathed. Semicondutors also aren‘t foretelling a great outcome for tech, but the behemoths with TSLA are likely to help in the days ahead. Yesterday‘s VIX certainly calmed down, and appears to need a while to recharge batteries.
ValueWalk
China, U.S. Tech Stocks Climb Throughout The Week On Different Drivers
Tech stocks in China and the U.S. are popping, although for different reasons. In China, an agreement between Washington and Beijing over their long-running audit disagreement triggered gains in Chinese tech stocks because their U.S. listings appear to be protected. Meanwhile, in the U.S., hedge funds are betting big on...
ValueWalk
Facing Damocles Sword
S&P 500 confirmed the daily outlook yesterday, and did really well. The signs before the close also favored bullish entry into today. VIX kept declining, UVXY confirming – no surprise that the bears were weak intraday, and likely would first have to deal with a spiking stock market before we see a repeat of the latest Fed minutes release (daily stall followed by reversal). CBOE put/call ratiois not too much out of balance, favoring a nice move today. USD is uncovincing given the delicate balancing the Fed has to do while still appearing (and crucially acting) resolute. Tough job to regain inflation fighting credentials when the “transitory” horse has left the barn many quarters ago. Given the continued weakness of the sellers going into the Powell speech, the nimble intraday traders among you may be tempted to join the buyers temporarily, eyeing the exit door should Powell truly surprise and deliver credibly.
ValueWalk
Markets Are Bidding Some Time
S&P 500 didn‘t swing even temporarily higher yesterday, refusing to act on relatively bullish signs from bonds. No turnaround, Nasdaq was also flat – and the volume declined in both. Fresh sellers wanted, nowhere to be found. Well, commodities had a good day, driven by crude oil‘s sharp reversal on Muhammad bin Salman‘s words about potentially reducting output, which the paper markets promptly got. Acricultural stocks also started doing better – ADM, BG, DBA, and the like including CORN.
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
US strategic oil reserves have hit their lowest level since 1985 after Joe Biden's record sales
The US's strategic petroleum reserves have dropped to their lowest level since 1985. Stockpiles have fallen to 453 million barrels after President Joe Biden ordered a record release to ease gas prices. Analysts say releases from global reserves have contributed to the sharp fall in oil prices. The US's strategic...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
Workers in these two industries are the only ones coming out ahead right now
At first glance, it looks like many Americans got big pay raises since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
Economists Say Life Is Going to Be More Expensive Forever, Sorry
These days, it seems like everyone has a few important questions on their mind: Is the economy still in the gutter? Or are things getting better? Does inflation mean prices will stay high forever, or will these prices eventually come back down?. There’s been some developments that suggest good news...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
Turmoil in the natural gas market spells trouble ahead
The outlook for inflation and the global economy hinges in large part on where energy prices head next — which makes recent turbulence in natural gas markets a worrying development.
BofA CEO flags two major inflationary pitfalls ahead for average Americans to be concerned about
Brian Moynihan is still mostly optimistic about where the U.S. economy is headed, but there are two things that could still trip Americans up.
CNN reports ‘staggering’ 72% of economists say the U.S. is in a recession or ‘headed there very soon’
CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession or will soon will enter one. This news, which marks a contrast from the network's attempts to present the economy as being strong, was delivered by reporter Matt Egan during "CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera."
nationalinterest.org
Poll: Majority of Economists Expect Recession by Mid-2023
A whopping 72 percent of the economists surveyed are expecting that a recession will start by the middle of next year. A poll of nearly 200 National Association of Business Economics (NABE) members revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve won’t be able to tame inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, according to a new Fox Business report.
