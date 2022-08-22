ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
HowStuffWorks

The Potato Bug Is a Super Pest That's Hard to Control

Every organism on this planet causes problems for somebody — it's one of the main complications associated with being. Wolves cause problems for elk, English ivy causes problems for trees, humans cause problems for literally everybody else on Earth. It's just the way of things!. The Colorado potato bug...
COLORADO STATE
HowStuffWorks

Sailfish Are Super-fast, Stunning and Smart Ocean Predators

One of the coolest-looking and most recognizable fish in the ocean — the sailfish (Istiophorus platypterus) — is also one of the fastest and most athletic in the world. It's a type of billfish, a predatory fish species that also includes swordfish, spearfish and marlin. Billfish are known...
WILDLIFE
HowStuffWorks

The Northern Lights Could Dazzle Mainland U.S. Tonight

If seeing the aurora borealis — aka the northern lights — is on your bucket list, now just might be your chance. That is if you live in certain areas of the United States. A strong geomagnetic storm could push the aurora borealis much farther south Aug. 18 and 19 than typical, giving residents as far south as Illinois and Oregon an unexpected opportunity to view the northern lights. The aurora borealis typically occurs closer to the North Pole, near Alaska and Canada.
ASTRONOMY
HowStuffWorks

Japanese Village Creates Living Rice Paddy Art

The rice paddies of the tiny village of Inakadate in rural Japan are a sea of swaying green, yellow, white, ochre and purple stalks, but they also hold a secret that draws thousands of visitors every year — and it's only revealed with a bird's eye view. From a...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
HowStuffWorks

Are Skittles 'Unfit for Human Consumption'? A Lawsuit Says Yes

Want to #tastetherainbow? That bag of Skittles may be more than you bargained for. Those colorful, chewy candies with a sweet-tart flavor profile have prompted some consumers to take the candy maker to court over a potentially dangerous additive. A class-action lawsuit filed July 14, 2022, against Skittles' maker Mars,...
LAW
HowStuffWorks

Bring Water and a Permit to Catch 'The Wave' in Arizona

The Wave — a 6-mile (9.6-kilometer) series of canyons in northern Arizona — may look like the set from a sci-fi movie or perhaps the terrain from a distant planet, but this stunning geological formation is part-and-parcel of Earth's majesty. Sculpted by wind and water over millennia, The...
ARIZONA STATE
HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

 https://www.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy