A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville City Council discusses arrest law change
On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council discussed allowing police officers to ticket people for misdemeanor violations rather than taking them to jail.
WAFF
Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty
Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election
A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
WAFF
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports
WAFF
Limestone Co. Tech School instructor turns himself in on sex-related charge
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An instructor at the Limestone County Tech School turned himself in on Aug. 23 after being charged with having sexual contact with a student under 19 years old. According to Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, deputies with the sheriff’s office completed a report that a...
WAFF
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
WAFF
Student loan relief, but at what cost?
WAFF
Madison County Schools seeking desegregation committee
WAFF
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Ave in Decatur. Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the...
WAAY-TV
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of ex-Huntsville officer William Darby talks trial, appeal in 1st local TV interview
A decision from Alabama's court of criminal appeals in William Ben Darby's murder conviction could come at any time. In her first local TV interview, his biggest supporter, his wife Keelin Darby, spoke with WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel about the case as she continues to stand by her husband, hopeful his murder conviction will be overturned.
Huntsville police: Quirk in state law could mean more arrests and fewer summons
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
WAFF
Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland
WAFF
Huntsville Police sends travel suggestions to drivers in Morris school zones
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is currently working to alleviate traffic congestion near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. HPD is encouraging drivers who travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 to use 17A for Jordan lane as an alternate route. This advice...
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
WAFF
Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling
PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
WAFF
Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
WAFF
Train’s emergency stop blocks three intersections
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Police Department a train had to make an emergency stop due to a mechanical issue. There are three intersections affected by this train stop. Those intersections are Church/Monroe, Pratt/Meridian and Holmes/Wooden. According to HPD, there are no time estimates for the repairs.
Train stalls, blocks traffic in Huntsville
A train stalled in Huntsville on Thursday night, blocking three intersections in the city.
WAFF
City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens is accepting applications from high school students for the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission. The commission gives interested high school students in grades 10-12 who attend Athens High School, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy or students that are home schooled in Athens, the opportunity to learn about local government.
WAFF
Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
