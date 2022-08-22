ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Cullman Daily News

Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election

A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports

Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Limestone Co. Tech School instructor turns himself in on sex-related charge. Updated: 8 hours ago. Limestone Co. Tech School instructor turns himself in on sex-related...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
Huntsville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WAFF

Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Student loan relief, but at what cost?

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty. Updated: 8 hours ago. Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Madison County Schools seeking desegregation committee

Falkville man arrested on charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The arrest of Bobby Wayne Russell happened as part of an ongoing investigation at a home near Falkville High School. WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings. Updated: 7 hours ago. WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Huntsville City Schools#Shooting#City Council#Police#Violent Crime#Cullman Updated#Cullman Attempted#Morgan Co#Artemis
WAFF

Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland

Evansville woman ‘grateful’ for community support amid explosion damage. 'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K. A Gilbert business owner thought he hired an architect, but instead, he took the $28,000 and disappeared. Palmer courthouse celebrates the reopening of all courtrooms in rededication ceremony. Updated: 44 minutes...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. DA criticizes Judge over bond ruling

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. (WAFF) - A Phil Campbell man charged with sexual abuse of child was released from the Morgan County Jail without bond in May. He later confessed to rape and incest charges in Franklin county in August. Now the judge who released him is facing tough criticism from...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Train’s emergency stop blocks three intersections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Police Department a train had to make an emergency stop due to a mechanical issue. There are three intersections affected by this train stop. Those intersections are Church/Monroe, Pratt/Meridian and Holmes/Wooden. According to HPD, there are no time estimates for the repairs.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens is accepting applications from high school students for the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission. The commission gives interested high school students in grades 10-12 who attend Athens High School, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy or students that are home schooled in Athens, the opportunity to learn about local government.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
FORT PAYNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy