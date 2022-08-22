Read full article on original website
Tyrese Claps Back at Critics Upset Over the Rolls Royce He Gifted his 15-Year-Old Daughter
Tyrese is ensuring his 15-year-old daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson, arrives at high school in style with the brand new Rolls Royce he gifted her for graduation. The Baby Boy star took to Instagram to repost the new luxury vehicle he awarded his daughter back in May for graduating middle school. As she prepares to enter the ninth grade, Tyrese is shutting down any critics who think his lavish purchase was too much for the high school freshman.
Steve Harvey Deletes Comment From Troll Who Applauded His Birthday Tribute to ‘The Real Bloodline’
TV personality Steve Harvey was just trying to celebrate the birthday of his twin daughters when one Instagram user took a jab at his blended family dynamic. The famed comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share a birthday tribute to Karli and Brandi Harvey. The twin sisters turned 40 over the weekend and enjoyed what appeared to be a joint birthday party.
Singer Neyo Is Reportedly Twisted Up In a Four-Way ‘Sister Wives’ Situation
Crystal Smith, who is married to R&B singer, Ne-Yo filed for divorce earlier this month after she accused him of participating in various extramarital relationships. Now, according to #OnsiteWithTheTea, Smith may have more leverage in an upcoming divorce battle with Shaffer Chimere Smith AKA Ne-Yo after it was reported he has three mistresses who consider themselves ‘sister wives.’.
Tamar Braxton’s New Rumored Boo Is Already Being Put On Blast
Tamar Braxton fueled dating rumors over the weekend after stepping out with a man who appears to be her new boyfriend. The singer/reality star seemingly confirmed her budding romance with alleged lawyer Jeremy “JR” Robinson. Braxton was filmed entering Sovereign Sweets in Atlanta on Saturday night to celebrate JR’s birthday.
The Cannon Bunch: Nick Cannon Expecting Third Child with Brittany Bell
Model Brittany Bell is expecting her third child with Nick Cannon. On Wednesday, Cannon announced on Instagram that he and Bell are expecting another child. This will be their third child together and The Masked Singer host’s 9th – or perhaps 10th – baby. According to Entertainment...
Snoop Dogg Releases Children’s Cartoon Series ‘Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes’
Snoop Dogg is a master of spitting rhymes, but now he’s entering the realm of nursery rhymes after launching a new animated kids series. The Doggfather, along with Claude Brooks and October London, created an animated series for children titled, Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes. The cartoon is shown exclusively on YouTube and YouTube Kids.
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
