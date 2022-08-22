ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Tyrese Claps Back at Critics Upset Over the Rolls Royce He Gifted his 15-Year-Old Daughter

Tyrese is ensuring his 15-year-old daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson, arrives at high school in style with the brand new Rolls Royce he gifted her for graduation. The Baby Boy star took to Instagram to repost the new luxury vehicle he awarded his daughter back in May for graduating middle school. As she prepares to enter the ninth grade, Tyrese is shutting down any critics who think his lavish purchase was too much for the high school freshman.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Steve Harvey Deletes Comment From Troll Who Applauded His Birthday Tribute to ‘The Real Bloodline’

TV personality Steve Harvey was just trying to celebrate the birthday of his twin daughters when one Instagram user took a jab at his blended family dynamic. The famed comedian took to Instagram on Monday to share a birthday tribute to Karli and Brandi Harvey. The twin sisters turned 40 over the weekend and enjoyed what appeared to be a joint birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Singer Neyo Is Reportedly Twisted Up In a Four-Way ‘Sister Wives’ Situation

Crystal Smith, who is married to R&B singer, Ne-Yo filed for divorce earlier this month after she accused him of participating in various extramarital relationships. Now, according to #OnsiteWithTheTea, Smith may have more leverage in an upcoming divorce battle with Shaffer Chimere Smith AKA Ne-Yo after it was reported he has three mistresses who consider themselves ‘sister wives.’.
CELEBRITIES
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

