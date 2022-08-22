Read full article on original website
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Making New Cheesy Flatbreads That Are Basically Pizza
The return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was 2022's biggest viral fast food moment, and now the chain is back with its latest menu innovation. Launching in Taco Bell locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, the Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Flatbread offers a culinary experience reminiscent of a pizza. It features flame-grilled, marinated all-white-meat chicken, Creamy Chipotle sauce, crunchy tri-color tortilla strips, onion, and a three-cheese blend toasted on a buttery flatbread. Jalapeños are an optional addition for those looking to spice things up.
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It
Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different
Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
Burger King's New Whopper is so Special, You Need a Reservation
While there's no bad time of the year to bite into a hot, juicy cheeseburger, one can't deny that sometimes the idea of it doesn't sound so good when it's the peak of the summer season. There's a reason people turn to colder foods like salad so frequently during the...
ComicBook
Pizza Hut Launching 4 New Menu Items
Pizza Hut may be known for its pizza – the brand even recently brought back the beloved Edge pizza for a limited time – but the iconic restaurant is branching out a bit with its menu and that includes the launch of four new oven-baked pastas. This will mark the first time that Pizza Hut has not only expanded but revamped their pasta offering lineup with new varieties and ingredients, including penne pasta and new sauces. The new pastas are available beginning Thursday, July 28th at restaurants nationwide.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back The Mexican Pizza – Here’s When You Can Get Yours
Taco Bell lovers, rejoice. They say don't fix things that aren't broken - but when it comes to Taco Bell - the restaurant chain certainly knows a thing or two about fixing things that, in fact, never needed any fixing. Exhibit A:. After nearly two years, however, it's looking like...
A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
I’m a McDonald’s worker – how to get a McChicken for just $1 but you need to act quick
EVERYONE loves a deal - and no one knows that better than McDonald's staff, especially as the cost of dining out continues to soar. The Golden Arches is helping to alleviate the costly back-to-school crunch by rolling out some deals on fan favorites, including its McChicken - but you've got to act fast.
Popculture
KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu
KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
Woman Calls Out Customer Who Ordered $240 Worth Of Tacos In Drive-Thru
In the viral video, the woman announced to the line of cars behind her that the customer in front of her placed a large order.
Popculture
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
These Upcoming McDonald’s Deals Are Too Good To Pass Up
Don’t you just wish summer could last forever? The fun vacations, warm weather, sunny days, and not-so-busy moments at home are just too good to let go. With Fall fast approaching, it also leads to an eventful time of the year: Back-To-School s...
Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate
Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
Chipotle: The rich are buying more burritos, and the poorest customers are pulling back
CEO Brian Niccol says high-income customers are increasing Chipotle trips in place of more expensive dining. Chipotle says it relies on high-income customers for the bulk of sales. The chain has raised prices in the past year and plans to bump them again in August. Inflation is changing how Chipotle...
7 bakery items newly spotted at Costco warehouses
In addition to its menu of food court favorites, Costco flaunts an affordable and impressive assortment of baked goods. Cookies by the dozen, decadent layer cakes and seasonal pies are just a few mouth-watering goodies readily available at the warehouse. Costco's dessert delicacies are typically found in its popular bakery...
