Columbus, OH

Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making New Cheesy Flatbreads That Are Basically Pizza

The return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was 2022's biggest viral fast food moment, and now the chain is back with its latest menu innovation. Launching in Taco Bell locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, the Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Flatbread offers a culinary experience reminiscent of a pizza. It features flame-grilled, marinated all-white-meat chicken, Creamy Chipotle sauce, crunchy tri-color tortilla strips, onion, and a three-cheese blend toasted on a buttery flatbread. Jalapeños are an optional addition for those looking to spice things up.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
TheStreet

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
ComicBook

Pizza Hut Launching 4 New Menu Items

Pizza Hut may be known for its pizza – the brand even recently brought back the beloved Edge pizza for a limited time – but the iconic restaurant is branching out a bit with its menu and that includes the launch of four new oven-baked pastas. This will mark the first time that Pizza Hut has not only expanded but revamped their pasta offering lineup with new varieties and ingredients, including penne pasta and new sauces. The new pastas are available beginning Thursday, July 28th at restaurants nationwide.
Mashed

A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu

What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
Salon

7 bakery items newly spotted at Costco warehouses

In addition to its menu of food court favorites, Costco flaunts an affordable and impressive assortment of baked goods. Cookies by the dozen, decadent layer cakes and seasonal pies are just a few mouth-watering goodies readily available at the warehouse. Costco's dessert delicacies are typically found in its popular bakery...
Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

