Placer County, CA

Body found in submerged car 'more than likely' Kiely Rodni, the missing California teen, authorities say

By Amir Vera, Kacey Cherry, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago
Henry County Daily Herald

White mulberry leaf linked to congressman's wife's 2021 death

Lori McClintock died in what the Sacramento County Corner determined was an accident. On the section of the form that asks the coroner to "describe how injury occurred" it lists "subject ingested white mulberry leaf." Death after consuming this leaf was "unusual," according to the experts. The 61-year-old died in...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Henry County Daily Herald

California votes to ban new gas car sales by 2035

California air regulators voted Thursday to approve stringent rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out. The measure is a historic one in the US, and would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It has major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is and that several states are expected to implement similar rules.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Ron DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County School Board members after a grand jury investigation prompted by Parkland massacre

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. "It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Henry County Daily Herald

Health officials urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated after poliovirus detected in wastewater in another county

New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county. The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Henry County Daily Herald

Florida political activist plans to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas school districts

After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages.
TEXAS STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Missouri school district adopts opt-in corporal punishment policy

A school district in southwest Missouri adopted an opt-in policy this school year allowing corporal punishment of students "only in reasonable form" and when "all other alternative means of discipline have failed," according to the district's website. The district did not clarify how it defines "reasonable," though the school handbook...
MISSOURI STATE

