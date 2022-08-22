ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lula, GA

accesswdun.com

New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use

The Hall County Landfill has announced that starting September 1, they will no longer be accepting waste in the form of boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam or propane tanks. However, general household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

City of Winder improves 25 local streets with $1 million of resurfacing

The City of Wider has announced it invested $1 million in resurfacing projects around the city. The city was able to improve 25 streets, which equated to nearly eight miles of roadway. Clint Cannon, the City of Winder’s project manager, said that these resurfacing projects were planned and completed in...
WINDER, GA
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County Commissioners approve $1.29M in construction bids for transportation projects

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved $1.29 million in construction bids at its work session on August 23(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A number of road projects may soon be underway after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved almost $1.29 million at its work session on Tuesday, August 23. All items will also have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, September 1.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed

HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
HOSCHTON, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Lula, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wrwh.com

White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland

(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

No Injuries In Tractor Trailer Wreck On Richard Russell Highway

(Cleveland)-No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday night on Richard Russell Highway. Bryce Barrett White County Public Safety Public Information Officer advised in an email that the 9-1-1 dispatchers were notified about the accident at 8:19 PM. Barrett said the tractor-trailer overturned across the roadway blocking both lanes...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Agents seize nearly $8M of drugs in Franklin County meth conversion lab bust

State and federal agents uncovered a methamphetamine conversion lab in Franklin County this week and recovered nearly $8 million worth of suspected drug products. Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said agents from ARDEO and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Clandestine Lab Team on August 24 seized approximately five kilograms of finished crystal methamphetamine and roughly 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
News Break
Politics
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
ELLIJAY, GA
accesswdun.com

Tractor-trailer driver cited after rear-end collision injures 3 people in Baldwin

Three people were hurt Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer rear-ended their vehicles on Ga. 365 south of Duncan Bridge Road in Baldwin. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 54-year-old Robert Steve Armstead of Sheffield, Ala., with following too closely after the 2005 International tractor-trailer he was driving struck the rear of a Ford pickup truck, pushing it into the back of a Mazda CX5.
BALDWIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
COVINGTON, GA
wrwh.com

First Female Principal At White County High School Glenda Brooks Has Died

(Cleveland)- One of the premier educators to serve in the White County School System, Glenda Brooks, has passed away. Brooks died Thursday at the age of 80. Brooks is remembered as a great teacher and administrator. She began her education career as a Business Education teacher in 1965. She was named principal at White County High School in 1988, serving as the first female principal hired for White County High School. Brooks retired in 1997.
WHITE COUNTY, GA

