The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved $1.29 million in construction bids at its work session on August 23(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A number of road projects may soon be underway after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved almost $1.29 million at its work session on Tuesday, August 23. All items will also have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, September 1.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO