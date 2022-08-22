Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
accesswdun.com
New rules for Hall County Landfill lead to longer lifespan, extended use
The Hall County Landfill has announced that starting September 1, they will no longer be accepting waste in the form of boats, mobile homes, shingles, bulk Styrofoam or propane tanks. However, general household Styrofoam, such as take-out containers or packing peanuts, will still be accepted. “This effort will extend the...
accesswdun.com
City of Winder improves 25 local streets with $1 million of resurfacing
The City of Wider has announced it invested $1 million in resurfacing projects around the city. The city was able to improve 25 streets, which equated to nearly eight miles of roadway. Clint Cannon, the City of Winder’s project manager, said that these resurfacing projects were planned and completed in...
Forsyth County Commissioners approve $1.29M in construction bids for transportation projects
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved $1.29 million in construction bids at its work session on August 23(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A number of road projects may soon be underway after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved almost $1.29 million at its work session on Tuesday, August 23. All items will also have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, September 1.
Monroe Local News
Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed
HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
Overturned Publix truck spills groceries across I-285, causes major delays
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Drivers on I-285 in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning saw major delays after a Publix truck overturned. The tractor-trailer spilled its grocery contents across nearly every lane of I-285 just before 4:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened...
Gwinnett County makes changes to garbage collection agreements. Here’s why
Citing rising fuel and labor costs, worker shortages, supply chain issues, and a higher volume of trash and recycling, Gwinnett County officials are making changes to the county’s contract with garbage companies servicing the county. County officials say changes to the agreement will increase payments to haulers and provide...
wrwh.com
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
wrwh.com
No Injuries In Tractor Trailer Wreck On Richard Russell Highway
(Cleveland)-No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday night on Richard Russell Highway. Bryce Barrett White County Public Safety Public Information Officer advised in an email that the 9-1-1 dispatchers were notified about the accident at 8:19 PM. Barrett said the tractor-trailer overturned across the roadway blocking both lanes...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Joint Development Authority finalizes land acquisition for Rivian project
MONROE — All 44 parcels of land needed for development of the Rivian Automotive assembly and battery plant have been acquired by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. All told, the JDA spent more than $90.5 million to acquire the 1,918 acres for the...
35-acre mixed-use development gets approval from FoCo Planning Commission
A map of the planned developments on Ronald Reagan Boulevard(Image by Fuqua Acquisitions) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for Fuqua Acquisitions to build several developments on 35.36 acres of land on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
accesswdun.com
Agents seize nearly $8M of drugs in Franklin County meth conversion lab bust
State and federal agents uncovered a methamphetamine conversion lab in Franklin County this week and recovered nearly $8 million worth of suspected drug products. Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said agents from ARDEO and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Clandestine Lab Team on August 24 seized approximately five kilograms of finished crystal methamphetamine and roughly 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
nowhabersham.com
GSP: Tractor-trailer ‘following too closely’ caused rear-end wreck on GA 365
A tractor-trailer following too closely is to blame for a chain reaction rear-end wreck on GA 365 Wednesday morning, state troopers say. The crash sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries. The three-vehicle wreck happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection with GA 384/Duncan Bridge Road. The Georgia...
accesswdun.com
Tractor-trailer driver cited after rear-end collision injures 3 people in Baldwin
Three people were hurt Wednesday morning when a tractor-trailer rear-ended their vehicles on Ga. 365 south of Duncan Bridge Road in Baldwin. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 54-year-old Robert Steve Armstead of Sheffield, Ala., with following too closely after the 2005 International tractor-trailer he was driving struck the rear of a Ford pickup truck, pushing it into the back of a Mazda CX5.
fox5atlanta.com
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
Forsyth County going purple to raise drug overdose awareness
Drug overdose deaths, especially prescription opiods, continue to rise in Georgia(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) On August 31, Forsyth County government buildings will be lit up in purple as a display of unity for International Overdose Awareness Day.
wrwh.com
First Female Principal At White County High School Glenda Brooks Has Died
(Cleveland)- One of the premier educators to serve in the White County School System, Glenda Brooks, has passed away. Brooks died Thursday at the age of 80. Brooks is remembered as a great teacher and administrator. She began her education career as a Business Education teacher in 1965. She was named principal at White County High School in 1988, serving as the first female principal hired for White County High School. Brooks retired in 1997.
