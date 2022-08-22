If you were wondering where Marquez Valdes-Scantling was during the Chiefs’ last preseason game, he’s been placed in the team’s concussion protocol. The bad news is that the Kansas City Chiefs have a fair number of key players nursing some injuries right now. The good news is that they have more than two weeks before anyone absolutely needs to be healthy again when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 to open the NFL season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO