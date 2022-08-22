ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs TE Asked About ‘Masked Singer’ Theory on Brady’s Absence

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

The theory that the quarterback was missing training camp because he was on the popular singing competition swept the internet.

Tom Brady ’s long absence from training camp has been one of the more mysterious storylines of this summer. One theory on why he took so much personal time off also makes this one of the most comical storylines of the offseason: He’s on the popular TV show The Masked Singer .

The show is a singing competition with a twist where contestants are celebrities who face off against each other and appear in costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities. The theory that Brady was participating in it appeared on social media and Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was asked his thoughts about it.

“He couldn’t do worse at Masked Singer than Gronk,” Brate said, per The Athletic ’s Greg Auman.

Brate was poking fun at former Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired this summer for the second time. Gronkowski appeared in the show’s third season and evidently, Brate wasn’t a fan of his performance.

On Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Brady was expected to miss multiple days of training camp with a personal matter that was never disclosed. He returned to the team on Monday.

