Brian Polendey has twice now been made to look ahead to a game against Pittsburgh. The first time, he regretted the outcome. The second time? Check back a week from today. Polendey is the tight end transfer from Colorado State who began his career at Miami, and he figures to be a prominent presence, with or without Mike O'Laughlin, when West Virginia opens the season Thursday with the 7 p.m. ESPN road game against No. 17 Pitt. Five years ago, he was a true freshman in Coral Gables and part of a team that had taken the country by storm with a 15-game winning streak that began the year before.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO