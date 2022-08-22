Read full article on original website
Focused Polendey learned his lesson about Pitt four five ago
Brian Polendey has twice now been made to look ahead to a game against Pittsburgh. The first time, he regretted the outcome. The second time? Check back a week from today. Polendey is the tight end transfer from Colorado State who began his career at Miami, and he figures to be a prominent presence, with or without Mike O'Laughlin, when West Virginia opens the season Thursday with the 7 p.m. ESPN road game against No. 17 Pitt. Five years ago, he was a true freshman in Coral Gables and part of a team that had taken the country by storm with a 15-game winning streak that began the year before.
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
PSN Poll Question: Pitt Football’s Toughest 2022 Opponent
One week from today, the Pitt football season will officially kickoff with a ‘Backyard Brawl’ against long-time rival West Virginia. The Panthers 2022 schedule is challenging and most of their most challenging conference games will be away from Acrisure Stadium. Most of the national media is picking the...
WVU Basketball 2025 Recruit Alier Maluk Earns 5-Star Rating by Rivals
Rivals.com, one of the national recruiting websites, gave WVU 2025 recruit Alier Maluk a 5-star rating. Maluk was ranked No. 12 in the country for his class. The Imani Christian forward was offered by West Virginia’s coaching staff on Aug. 2 and unofficially visited campus last Saturday. “I went...
Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty
The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
Five Reasons the Backyard Brawl is the Best
We don’t just love this rivalry because it’s ours—this comeback match-up truly is legendary. “The Backyard Brawl embodies the essence of college sports. A rivalry that withstood the test of time,” says WVU Broadcaster Tony Caridi. “It’s called a ‘brawl’ for a reason.”
Pitt Preparing for West Virginia With Country Roads on Repeat
The Pitt Panthers are ready for an old-school showdown.
WVU targets elusive win over No. 10 Penn State in Happy Valley
WVU (1-0-1) kicks off against No. 10 Penn State (1-0-1), its first ranked opponent of the season, at 4 p.m. ET at the Nittany Lions’ Jeffrey Field. PSU is a familiar opponent for the Mountaineers, with the two programs set to meet for the 21st time. “We know it’s...
Bridgeport, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Morgantown High School soccer team will have a game with Bridgeport High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Remembering Kacy Wiedebusch, WVU’s 'First Lady of Dance'
Mary Kathryne “Kacy” Wiedebusch, a renowned faculty member at West Virginia University, was known for her passion for dance. During her life, she spent her time raising her children, instructing her students in both physical education and dance and building the foundation for what is now known as the WVU Dance Program within the College of Creative Arts.
STAFF SHORTS | Proper downtown etiquette
Just because you’re drunk, that doesn’t mean you have to be rude to the workers at Casa D’Amici. Even intoxicated, you can be nice to any service workers in Morgantown. In whichever state you are, it’s just good to be nice to workers because most of them are our age and probably don’t want to be there in the first place. -Ladimir, Social Media Manager.
Top Spots for Leaf Peeping in Mountaineer Country, WV
You’ve decorated with seasonal decor and you’re unpacking your sweaters from your wardrobe..fall is officially in the air! Not only is the weather getting crisp, but festivals are underway, and you can smell the pumpkin spice lattes everywhere you turn. No matter where the country roads take you,...
Mon Commission: Mountaintop Beverage impact will be enormous locally, statewide
MORGANTOWN -- Seeing is believing. And members of the Monongalia County Commission said Wednesday they believe people are going to be amazed when they see Mountaintop Beverage. �. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Sunday storms wreaked havoc in Sabraton area
Severe thunderstorms tore through the Morgantown area Sunday evening at around 7:30 p.m. causing power outages and damage to area homes. Residents along Darst Street and Richwood Avenue a. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer
Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
First Charter Schools In W.Va. Begin Inaugural Fall Terms
West Virginia’s first four charter schools have opened their doors to students. Three schools began their fall term Monday, including the brick-and-mortar Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy along with online schools West Virginia Virtual Academy and the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia. The Morgantown-based West Virginia Academy opened its doors on Aug. 2.
Restaurant Road Trip: Mill Creek Drive-In
MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – If you’re driving on Rt. 219 coming from Elkins heading towards Snowshoe, you might go right past this hidden gem that local residents call The Freeze. Owners say they only serve home-cooked meals because that’s just the way they’ve always done it. the dine-in, carry-out, and walk-up service diner has […]
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently.
West Virginia city’s last police officer hands in resignation, only the chief remains
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting August 26, the safety in the city of McMechen will now rest on one man’s shoulders. Chief of Police Don DeWitt says his only lieutenant turned in his resignation, leaving just the chief on call. 7NEWS first brought to you the officer shortage seen in McMechen. And as you […]
