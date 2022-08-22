Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News
Bays-led Lady Blue Devils sweep Boone
GATE CITY — Gate City’s Makayla Bays did exactly what Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed wanted her to do Thursday. Bays, the reigning Region 2D player of the year, dominated play at the net with 21 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of Daniel Boone.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers ready for another Class 4A test
Fresh off an important season-opening win over one perennial Class 4A state power, Science Hill will take on another. Anderson County comes to Tipton Stadium on Friday night in the football home opener for the Class 6A Hilltoppers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Bristol, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with John Battle High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
elizabethton.com
Remembering the Legends: Alfred King
Alfred King was the tallest in his class as a middle schooler; where he won many basketball games and went on to play at the historic Cranberry High School. In his senior year in 1950 King would lead his team to the state tournament title game where they lost by one point. King made All-State that year. His basketball skills would take him to the capital where he played for the F.B.I. He left Washington for Jacksonville Florida to play basketball for the Great Southern Trucking Company before leaving for the United States Army.
elizabethton.com
Venoy Ruth Frazier
Venoy Ruth Frazier, 75, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Venoy was born in Carter County to the late Ray C. Frazier and and Mary Lewis Frazier. In addition to her parents, Venoy was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Frazier, and her brothers, Jessie Jack Frazier, Howard Frazier, Wesley Bud Frazier and Gerald Frazier.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Johnson City’s Connor makes her mark on national stage
The Oklahoma City Hall of Fame Stadium hosted its annual USA Softball All American Games on Aug. 11-14. The four-day event allowed players to compete in a series of games, working their way through the ranks to that coveted first-place slot. While many girls from across the country competed in the event, Johnson City’s Chloe Connor, a 13-year-old student from Indian Trail, says she was “very excited and grateful” to represent the Tri-Cities Area.
elizabethton.com
Michael Shell
Michael Shell, 73, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from The Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, Tenn. Michael was born July 7, 1949 in Johnson City, Tenn., to the late Claude Thomas Shell and Emma Roarke Shell. Michael was...
elizabethton.com
Erik Charles Anderson
Erik Charles Anderson, 71, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., passed from this life after surgery complications on August 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Erik was a native of Kingsport, Tenn., where he played soccer and ran track. He attended high school at Suwanee Military Academy, graduating in 1969. From there he went to the Air Force Academy, graduating in 1973, which launched a distinguished and decorated military career in the United States Air Force, where he served in Space and Missile Operations until he retired at the rank of Colonel. After serving as a civilian with Booz Allen Hamilton for some years, Erik heard the call of the East Tennessee mountains and “retired” with his wife Cynthia to Roan Mountain. Erik’s impact was felt throughout East Tennessee through his work with Magil Memorial Presbyterian Church, the ACS food pantry, Carter County Parks & Rec Board, and the Roan Mountain Community Park that was so impacted by his work that the community re-named the park in his honor.
elizabethton.com
Jeannette Ann Simmons Price
Jeannette Ann Simmons Price, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Jeannette was born in Elkton, Maryland to the late Irving Handy Simmons and Hilda May Blackson Simmons. In addition to her parents, Jeannette was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Thurman Garrett Price; her brothers, Irving Simmons, Jr, Jack Simmons, James Simmons, Milford Simmons, Richard “Dickie” Simmons, George Simmons and Ernest Simmons; and her sisters, Ruth Davis, Marybelle Everett, Beatrice Cantler and Hilda May Simmons.
Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
elizabethton.com
Motorcycle careens off roadway, killing rider and man mowing a lawn
A man mowing his yard was one of two people killed when a motorcycle crashed into a car and careened off the roadway Thursday afternoon. The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 91 at Price Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Ledford of Elizabethton was killed...
elizabethton.com
Carter County Schools receive TVAAS Level 5 distinction
Carter County Schools is one of 41 districts in Tennessee to earn TVAAS Level 5 distinction for the 2021-22 school year. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) measures students’ academic growth over time. TVAAS helps educators identify best practices, implement programs that best meet the needs of their students,...
$8.5 million expansion in the works for Providence Academy
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Providence Academy has reached its maximum capacity of enrollment at 650 students with around 500 students on the waitlist. “Five years ago, we started seeing an increase in enrollment with our increase in activities, athletics, arts – those types of things. Then COVID happened, and we weren’t quite sure what was […]
New to Town: Sibley Farms
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although we’re entering fall, it’s still a great time to get out into the garden, and Sibley Farms is doing just that in Blountville. Sibley Farms is open for business. Plants have always been a passion for the owner, Wendy Sibley, but starting her own garden center was put on the […]
Johnson City Press
Appalachian Fair in full swing
Tuesday marked the second successful day of the 96th annual Appalachian Fair. The fair offers rides and games alongside several different exhibits and live entertainment options. The fair will be at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray through Saturday.
elizabethton.com
Doughboys announced as recipient of 2022 Patriot Award
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Appalachian League announced the Johnson City Doughboys as the recipient of the 2022 Patriot Award. The Patriot Award is presented to a club for outstanding support and engagement with the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community.
elizabethton.com
TCAT Elizabethton advisory Millwright Skills and Pipefitting Advisory Committees meet
TCAT Elizabethton has program advisory committees that meet twice a year to fulfill accreditation requirements. Members of the Millwright Skills and Pipefitting Advisory Committees, shown at a recent meeting, are E.M. Sherer, Mike Ensor, Lisa McGinnis, Noah Ensor, Jeff Charlton, Ken Duggar, and Mark Revis. David Hicks, president of TCAT Elizabethton, said program advisory committees serve a primary purpose in keeping a top-notch training curriculum in tune with employer needs. “TCAT Elizabethton was judged to be the best technical college in Tennessee in 2022 and we want to continue that legacy,” Hicks said.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City and Washington County schools recognized for academic growth
Both Johnson City and Washington County school districts earned designations as Level 5 school districts according to TVAAS assessments. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) is an evaluation tool that schools use to measure their students’ growth each year. While this evaluation is related to the TCAP end of course test scores that were released earlier this year, these assessments have an emphasis on a student’s academic growth rather than where they score in relation to state standards and expectations.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
Kingsport housing starts quadruple rate of 2 years ago, double last year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the likes of national builders D.R. Horton building homes as quickly as they can, the Kingsport housing market is blowing past home starts and construction values of previous years. “In Kingsport, the national builders have provided entry level housing options at a rate that has met the demand presented in […]
Comments / 0