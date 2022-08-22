ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said her sharp-eyed daughter prevented her from throwing out a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a winner worth nearly $7,000.

A Brookfield, Victoria, Australia, woman said a scratch-off lottery ticket worth nearly $7,000 nearly ended up in the trash before her daughter noticed it was a winner. Photo courtesy of The Lott

The Brookfield, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials she bought a few scratch-off tickets from Melton Station Lotto in Melton South and put them in her car.

"When my daughter and I were sitting in the doctor's waiting room, she asked if I had checked the Instant Scratch-Its tickets that I'd purchased, and I told her that they were in the car," the woman recalled. "She said to me, 'Why do you keep them in the car? Did you check them?' So, while we were waiting, I decided to get them out of the car and scratch them."

The player said she didn't think any of the tickets were winners, but she handed them to her daughter for a second opinion. The daughter discovered one of the tickets, a $1 Cow-A-Bunga-Cash game, was a $6,875.50 winner.

"I thought the tickets had won nothing, and I was close to dismissing them," the winner said.

She said she is making plans for her winnings.

"It's been over 25 years since I've visited my family overseas, and I think I can finally surprise them," she said. "I'd also love to share the prize with those in need -- children that need new school equipment or animal shelters that need supplies."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Tamera Sue
4d ago

I found a $1000.00 scratch off winner in the trash which was the largest of many winning tickets I've found. Several years ago I saw where 25 matched 25 on the second row on the top of the trash by the front door. Scratched off the $100 prize. Walked inside the service station, turned in the ticket and got a five dollar scratch off plus $95 and won $500. By throwing away my McDonalds cup I won $595⁰⁰.

Ashe
4d ago

Share with animals & children in need after your vacation overseas?? You didn’t win that much!🥴 but congratulations

lulu aria
4d ago

your a blessed lady.ipray oneday i could win my daughter has 11kids and is a single mother of 11.i would love to help her.

