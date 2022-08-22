Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said her sharp-eyed daughter prevented her from throwing out a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a winner worth nearly $7,000.

A Brookfield, Victoria, Australia, woman said a scratch-off lottery ticket worth nearly $7,000 nearly ended up in the trash before her daughter noticed it was a winner. Photo courtesy of The Lott

The Brookfield, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials she bought a few scratch-off tickets from Melton Station Lotto in Melton South and put them in her car.

"When my daughter and I were sitting in the doctor's waiting room, she asked if I had checked the Instant Scratch-Its tickets that I'd purchased, and I told her that they were in the car," the woman recalled. "She said to me, 'Why do you keep them in the car? Did you check them?' So, while we were waiting, I decided to get them out of the car and scratch them."

The player said she didn't think any of the tickets were winners, but she handed them to her daughter for a second opinion. The daughter discovered one of the tickets, a $1 Cow-A-Bunga-Cash game, was a $6,875.50 winner.

"I thought the tickets had won nothing, and I was close to dismissing them," the winner said.

She said she is making plans for her winnings.

"It's been over 25 years since I've visited my family overseas, and I think I can finally surprise them," she said. "I'd also love to share the prize with those in need -- children that need new school equipment or animal shelters that need supplies."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com