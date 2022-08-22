'It’s going downhill': Witness saw gunman chase down victim in North Baltimore

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in North Baltimore.

Officers found him lying on the ground on Loyola Southway, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore police are now investigating 131 murders since the start of 2022.

Lawrence Courts told WMAR-2 News he watched the shooting unfold, but he didn't know he was witness to a murder.

“I was coming out of my door to my vehicle and I saw a guy running down the street and he ducked behind like two cars back from me, and then another guy must have been chasing him,” Courts said. “They went straight on down the hill and he was just, ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!’ I don’t know if anybody got hit down there or not.”

Bullet casings lined the nearby sidewalk, and police notified one resident that her vehicle had been struck by a bullet that got lodged beneath one of the front headlights.

She told WMAR-2 News it was the second time her car was struck by gunfire in the last two months in a neighborhood that has grown increasingly violent.

“I live with my mother right there, and I can’t even have her sit out on the porch, because it’s just like this," Courts said.

Last week, Baltimore City had gone through a relatively peaceful period with five-straight days without any homicides.

Over the weekend there, were seven shootings and two murders, and now, a third homicide in as many days with this latest one reminding a Vietnam veteran of the war zone he left behind more than half a century ago.

“I could have just stayed on over there,” Courts said. “I don’t know. I can’t say it’s the culture of the city, but like I said, I’ve been here for 70-some years and it’s going downhill.”

