ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'It’s going downhill': Witness saw gunman chase down victim in North Baltimore

By Jeff Hager
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MV6fI_0hQyizMZ00

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in North Baltimore.

Officers found him lying on the ground on Loyola Southway, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE : FACES OF BALTIMORE CITY'S MURDER RATE

Baltimore police are now investigating 131 murders since the start of 2022.

Lawrence Courts told WMAR-2 News he watched the shooting unfold, but he didn't know he was witness to a murder.

“I was coming out of my door to my vehicle and I saw a guy running down the street and he ducked behind like two cars back from me, and then another guy must have been chasing him,” Courts said. “They went straight on down the hill and he was just, ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!’ I don’t know if anybody got hit down there or not.”

MORE: August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

Bullet casings lined the nearby sidewalk, and police notified one resident that her vehicle had been struck by a bullet that got lodged beneath one of the front headlights.

She told WMAR-2 News it was the second time her car was struck by gunfire in the last two months in a neighborhood that has grown increasingly violent.

“I live with my mother right there, and I can’t even have her sit out on the porch, because it’s just like this," Courts said.

Last week, Baltimore City had gone through a relatively peaceful period with five-straight days without any homicides.

Over the weekend there, were seven shootings and two murders, and now, a third homicide in as many days with this latest one reminding a Vietnam veteran of the war zone he left behind more than half a century ago.

“I could have just stayed on over there,” Courts said. “I don’t know. I can’t say it’s the culture of the city, but like I said, I’ve been here for 70-some years and it’s going downhill.”

Comments / 27

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, OH
City
North Baltimore, OH
North Baltimore, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Maryland woman runs down boyfriend in car, killing him: Police

A Maryland woman was taken into custody on Saturday after she allegedly mowed her boyfriend down with her car, killing him, authorities said. Udele Burno, 38, intentionally ran down 40-year-old Shamatto Clark outside a Brandywine, Maryland, home, roughly 22 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., according to a report. Police arrived...
BRANDYWINE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Loyola Southway#Wmar 2 News
weaa.org

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in north Baltimore last night

A man was found shot in north Baltimore last night, according to Baltimore City Police. Investigators say he died at a hospital. Police were sent to the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate a Shot Spotter alert. When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot. Homicide...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Vietnam
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Carjackers ditched vehicle half-mile away from crime scene, searching for suspects

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Three men robbed five other people at gunpoint and stole the vehicle they were sitting in, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 9 last night along Mary Lane in Glen Burnie. According to police, the five victims were in a parked vehicle when three men approached them with handguns and ordered them out of the car.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police commissioner reveals the details of the mass shooting that occurred...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy