How To Watch US Open Tennis 2022 Live Without Cable

The U.S. Open is the fourth and final event in the grand slam of pro tennis. The other tournaments are the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon . Since 1978, all U.S. Open tournaments have been played at the U.S. Tennis Association Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

This year, the U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29, with the women’s and men’s finals wrapping up the event on Sept. 11. If you don’t want to miss any of the action, here’s how to watch U.S. Open tennis without cable.

Where to watch U.S. Open tennis

ESPN is airing full coverage of the U.S. Open among its various channels — ESPN, ESPN2 , ESPN3, and ESPN Plus . However, cord-cutters can still stream the U.S. Open live with services like Sling TV , FuboTV , or Hulu + Live TV , all of which include ESPN channels. With options like these, you’ll be able to stay up to date on the latest wins and take the tournament with you wherever you go.

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Channels Simultaneous Streams Free Trial Sling TV $35+ 31+ 1-3 No FuboTV $69.99+ 128+* 10 Yes Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ 75+ 2 No *Exact channel count may vary by region

Watch the US Open on Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the most affordable options to livestream the U.S. Open, making it a cost-effective choice for cord-cutters on a budget. However, to stream the championship event, you’ll need either a Sling Orange subscription with 31 channels for $35 per month or a Sling Orange and Blue subscription with 47 channels for $50 per month.

With these plans, you’ll have access to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 to catch almost every match live. (Some matches will be aired on ESPN Plus , which requires a separate subscription.) While there’s no free trial currently available, Sling TV offers 50% off your first month, making this service an excellent deal.

Watch the US Open on FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV is a fantastic streaming service for sports lovers of any kind. Across the plans offered, you’ll find a variety of popular sports networks, including beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL , and NFL RedZone.

The Latino plan comes with 43 channels for $33 per month, the Pro plan comes with 128 channels for $69.99 per month, the Elite plan offers 182+ channels for $79.99 per month, and finally, the Ultimate plan gives you 220+ channels for $99.99 per month, including FuboTV’s Sports Plus package (exact channel count may vary slightly by region). With Sports Plus, you’ll get access to a variety of Stadium and Pac-12 networks with options such as NCAA football, basketball, baseball, tennis, and more.

FuboTV currently offers a seven-day free trial , making this service an excellent choice for cord-cutting sports fans. The only downside? It doesn’t come with ESPN Plus, so you may miss a few matches.

Watch the US Open on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to the complete on-demand library, over 75 live TV channels , and unlimited DVR for $69.99 per month. However, if you’d rather get on-demand content ad-free, try Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV for $75.99 per month instead.

With these plans, you’ll have access to ESPN and ESPN2 . To watch the matches aired on ESPN3, you can log into the ESPN app with your Hulu + Live TV credentials. Plus, Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus , making this service the best way to watch every single U.S. Open tennis match from the comfort of your phone, couch, or computer. Unfortunately, there’s no free trial currently available.

U.S. Open Tennis schedule 2022

The U.S. Open’s main draw matches run from August 29, 2022, to September 11, 2022. You can find the full schedule on USOpen.org .

Final thoughts

Live TV streaming services are an easy option to help you save money without sacrificing your favorite sports and shows. When it comes to streaming the U.S. Open, Hulu + Live TV is our top choice, giving you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN Plus to watch every match, no matter where it’s broadcast. It’s an excellent choice for sports lovers, thanks to its solid channel lineup that gives subscribers access to NCAA, NBA, NHL , and NFL content. Plus, there’s something for everyone in the family, with hit Hulu Originals and an on-demand library with thousands of titles to enjoy.

FAQs

Can I watch U.S. Open tennis on Hulu?

With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll be able to watch U.S. Open tennis live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPN Plus, so you don’t miss a single match.

How do I watch the U.S. Open on Sling?

Sling TV offers access to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 with its Orange or Orange & Blue plans. However, you may miss a few matches exclusively aired on ESPN Plus.

Can I watch the U.S. Open on Disney Plus?

The Disney Bundle includes access to ESPN Plus, letting you watch certain matches. However, for full coverage of the event, you’ll need a Hulu + Live TV subscription — which includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus access.

