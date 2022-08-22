ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Two Arkansas deputies, one officer suspended and under investigation after video shows use of force

By Jacob Smith, Alex Angle, Elena Ramirez
 4 days ago

The video might be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Worcester posted bond Monday afternoon.

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies and one officer involved as Deputy Zack King, Deputy Levi White and Mulberry Officer Thell Riddle.

The sheriff’s office says it is cooperating with all aspects of the investigation and will make a statement to the public at a later time.

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The man in the video has been identified as Randal Ray Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. He was taken to a hospital with minor head injuries after resisting arrest. He is facing charges of:

  • Battery in the second degree
  • Assault in the first degree
  • Resisting arrest refusal to submit to arrest
  • Possessing instrument of criminal trespass
  • Criminal mischief in the second degree
  • Terroristic threatening in the first degree
  • Assault in the second degree
One officer sustained injuries during the arrest.

Alma police were responding to a call from a store clerk who said Worcester allegedly spat in their face and made terroristic threats.

Worcester fled the store and Alma police contacted all law enforcement to “be on the lookout.”

According to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Worcester at the Kountry Xpress in Mulberry. He was cooperative at first but then things turned violent and he injured an officer. The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

The names of the officers have not been released. Arkansas State Police will be investigating the incident.

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a statement on Twitter Sunday regarding the incident, saying the incident will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also issued a statement, saying “The video circulating of officers making an arrest in Crawford Co. is disturbing. However, it is important that ASP gather facts & give them to the local prosecutor for a determination of criminality. Every good cop in America is disgusted every time these incidents occur.”

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Mulberry Police Department has responded to the video of one of their officers:

“The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” the press release states. “The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department take these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Three officers have been suspended after a video on Facebook shows them allegedly beating a restrained man outside of a convenience store.

Sheriff James Damante has confirmed that one Mulberry police officer and two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies were shown in the video.

Police can be heard telling a bystander to back away from the area and pointed away after slamming the man’s face to the ground.

“In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” Damante said in a Facebook post. “I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.“

This is an ongoing investigation keep up with KNWA/FOX24 for the latest updates.

