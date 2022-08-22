40 Things You’d Never Hear A NYer Say

New York City is full of big personalities, but if there’s one thing that can be agreed upon, there are certain things a NYer would never be caught saying—especially in regards to things such as the subway, rent, and our distaste for Times Square.

So we asked our lovely following to share specific examples of things they’d never hear a NYer say, and their answers were absolutely hilarious! Laugh along with us as you read some of our favorites below:

1. “Let’s meet in Times Square”

2. “Hang on, let’s wait for the walk signal”

3. “Well, that was cheap!”

4. “ I wish I lived in New Jersey”

via GIPHY

5. “Avenue of the Americas”

6. “Let’s order Dominos”

7. “I love the Philadelphia Eagles 🏈”

8. “My rent is too low!”

9. “The subway is so quaint!”

10. “Look at the beautiful stars. I even see the Big Dipper”

11. “I love the smell of the subway on a summer morning”

via GIPHY

12. “Cut in front of me, I’m not in a rush”

13. “These streets are so clean”

14. “I heard everything the train dispatcher said over the intercom”

15. “That pizza from NJ was great!”

16. “ I love my new lease”

17. “Sure! You can stay in our extra bedroom”

via GIPHY

18. “Hi neighbor! Nice to meet you. Welcome”

19. “Let’s go in this empty subway car”

20. “Parking is easy to find”

21. “I love deep dish pizza”

22. “Take your time. I’m in no rush”

via GIPHY

23. “Let’s go to Staten Island”

24. “I don’t like bagels”

25. “While you’re standing in the middle of the sidewalk let me take your picture”

26. “Let’s go check out the Statue of Liberty”

27. “It’s so quiet today”

28. “I want some pop”

29. “Let’s go see the ball drop on NYE”

via GIPHY

30. “Why are you walking so fast?”

31. “Get in line”

32. “We’ll just cut through Times Square, it’ll be quicker”

33. “Olive Garden has the best chicken parm”

34. “I have a big apartment”

35. “You should never jaywalk”

36. “The trains are reliable”

via GIPHY

37. “It was so easy to get a reservation here!”

38. “It’s chilly down in this station”

39. “NYC is boring”

40. “I just love tourists”